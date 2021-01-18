Cherry blossom forecast 2021 released: Sakura set to bloom early in Tokyo again this year

Dates for surrounding areas are listed according to color in the box on the left.

Despite the distinct chill in the air, and masses of snow covering some of Japan’s coldest areas, spring is actually just around the corner, and that means it’s time to start making plans for the sakura cherry blossom season.

Helping out in that regard is Japanese weather forecasting company Weathernews, who just released its first cherry blossom forecast for 2021. And according to their predictions, it’s going to be another warm start to the season, meaning the sakura will be unfurling their petals earlier than usual in Tokyo this year.

This image released by Weathernews shows the predicted starting date for the blossoming of the nation’s somei yoshino trees, Japan’s most popular sakura variety, in capital cities famous for their blooms.

The capital cities and predicted start dates above are:

Kagoshima : 23 March

: 23 March Fukuoka : 20 March

: 20 March Kochi : 20 March

: 20 March Hiroshima : 23 March

: 23 March Osaka : 24 March

: 24 March Nagoya : 21 March

: 21 March Kanazawa : 29 March

: 29 March Tokyo : 18 March

: 18 March Nagano : 5 April

: 5 April Niigata : 2 April

: 2 April Sendai : 1 April

: 1 April Akita : 14 April

: 14 April Aomori : 17 April

: 17 April Sapporo : 23 April

: 23 April Kushiro: 9 May

Once the sakura start blooming, it’s often a mad dash to see them before they disappear, as the delicate flowers only blossom for a week or so. For those heading out to some of the country’s most famous hanami flower-viewing spots, the stating dates may differ slightly, depending on their proximity to the capital, so these dates will be helpful:

The sites listed above are:

Kumamoto Castle (Kumamoto Prefecture): 22 March

(Kumamoto Prefecture): 22 March Maizaru Park (Fukuoka Prefecture): 20 March

(Fukuoka Prefecture): 20 March Peace Memorial Park (Hiroshima Prefecture): 24 March

(Hiroshima Prefecture): 24 March Kochi Park (Kochi Prefecture): 20 March

(Kochi Prefecture): 20 March Arashiyama (Kyoto Prefecture): 1 April

(Kyoto Prefecture): 1 April Tsuruma Park (Aichi Prefecture): 22 March

(Aichi Prefecture): 22 March Sunpu Castle Park (Shizuoka Prefecture): 23 March

(Shizuoka Prefecture): 23 March Takato Joshi Park (Nagano Prefecture: 1 April

(Nagano Prefecture: 1 April Ueno Onshi Park (Tokyo Prefecture): 19 March

(Tokyo Prefecture): 19 March Shiraishi Riverbank Thousand Trees at a Glance (Miyagi Prefecture): 2 April

(Miyagi Prefecture): 2 April Hirosaki Park (Aomori Prefecture): 18 April

(Aomori Prefecture): 18 April Goryokaku Park (Hokkaido Prefecture): 22 April

Most of these predicted start dates are similar, or slightly earlier to last year’s initial forecast, which predicted the blossoming period in Tokyo, for example, to kick off on March 19, a week earlier than average. The blossoms actually appeared slightly earlier than that, though, on March 14, so we’ll have to wait and see how this year’s initial predictions fare as the season progresses.

