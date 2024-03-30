Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Cherry blossoms start blooming across Japan, including Tokyo, Kyoto

TOKYO

Cherry blossoms bloomed Friday across Japan including Tokyo and Kyoto, coming slightly later than usual following relatively low temperatures seen in many areas through March, the weather agency said.

In Tokyo, the Somei Yoshino variety at Yasukuni Shrine, used for the Japan Meteorological Agency's observation in the capital, came into bloom. The year's bloom in Tokyo came five days later than average and 15 days later than last year.

Kyoto also saw its first cherry blossoms of the season with the bloom occurring three days later than average, according to the local weather observatory.

Private weather service company Weathernews Inc. predicts blossoms in northeastern regions in early April and in the northern main island of Hokkaido by late April.

