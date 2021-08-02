Chiba Prefecture closes beaches until Aug 31

Chiba Prefecture closed its public beaches on Monday after the central government’s decision to place the prefecture under a state of emergency on Friday.
Prefectural officials said 11 beaches will be closed until Aug 31 when the state of emergency is scheduled to be lifted.
Beaches were crowded on Sunday as temperatures soared. Many people expressed disappointment at the decision, since the beaches had just been reopened on July 22, NHK reported.
While there will be no punishment for anyone swimming at the beaches, life savers will patrol the beaches to keep an eye out for bathers and also to inform them of the closures.© Japan Today
12 Comments
Login to comment
Burning Bush
It's a public beach, we have a right to go there.
Humanity is being kicked out of nature and stuffed into cubicles.
Jay
I respect the lifeguards, but what are they going to do if we refuse to leave the public beach? Stand there and suck air through their teeth until we do?
Randy Johnson
It's a public beach, we have a right to go there.
Humanity is being kicked out of nature and stuffed into cubicles.
Absolutely. Free thinking people need to get out, explore and live life and the beaches offer plenty of learning experiences for young children.
The people on the political left want total control and are trying their hardest to conform e everyone into their version of what life is, which is don't speak out, don't think and just survive.
Cricky
It’s actually the best time to go, last year I camped on the beach during the lock out. Didn’t see a single person for 3 days, it was heaven on a stick with a side order of fries.
dagon
In Kanagawa too, as par for the course, the procedures are a joke.
The all-weather ojiisans trudging up and down the beach, to the families and couples spread about 10 to 20 meters apart, seeing the ones clearly drinking adult beverages, and handing them a flyer reminding them of the no drinking regulation.
I'm no virologist, but methinks this public official may be the most dangerous vector to the spread of the virus.
Speed
I can't think of a safer place to be than a breezy open beach. At the beach, people naturally space themselves apart anyway. The priorities of this govt. is so misplaced and nonsensical.
They did the same nonsense in my prefecture last year, closing all outdoor mountain, river and beach areas. Lost complete respect and faith in this govt as to how they're handling this epidemic.
divinda
Yeah, they had to wait until Olympic Surfing was finished.
jiji Xx
"closed beach" doesn't actually mean closed beach..... just means beach as it is the 46 weeks of the year when it isn't 'organized', with roped-off sections (of beach and water) where everyone crams together, and, 'lifeguards' who lollygag and run after miscreants who dare to enter the water outside the designated swimming area, and, attempt to police bodyboarders to make sure that if their board doesn't have a fin, herd them into the 'non-fin' area where they are free to bodyboard jammed in with lots of little kids and their parents.... because it's safe there. and so forth and so on. oh, and the 'closure' will mean we don't have to endure 900 amplified shirase every day.....
but don't get me started on summer beach protocols .... （⌒▽⌒）
William Livingstone
The beaches themselves are not the main cause for concern it is the shared public facilities like toilets where spread is more likely. Flushing the toilet can aerosolize the virus ready for the next person who comes in as it is present in feces.
divinda
And notice, they re-opened the beaches just in time for the start of the Olympics... despite how at the time Covid cases were steadily increasing for weeks in Chiba. The 7 day average in Chiba went from about 130 in late June to almost 300 on July 22.
O'Brien
I bet this is a smokescreen and they need to lay some more concrete at the beach.
ShinkansenCaboose
Nice to see the many beach lovers going after this silly rule.
If Kanagawa does this, all the beach house owners will call on the boys to fix the glitch. More beach houses than usual opened down at shonan. Olympic sailing crews needed some place to escape to.
my pet peeves are the amature surfing contests blocking off access to water. I go around and move right in with my bodyboard. They yell for me to leave but I only leave by riding in and then go do it again. They all know my name, but who cares. The water if open surf to me.