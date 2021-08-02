Chiba Prefecture closes beaches until Aug 31

Chiba Prefecture closed its public beaches on Monday after the central government’s decision to place the prefecture under a state of emergency on Friday.

Prefectural officials said 11 beaches will be closed until Aug 31 when the state of emergency is scheduled to be lifted.

Beaches were crowded on Sunday as temperatures soared. Many people expressed disappointment at the decision, since the beaches had just been reopened on July 22, NHK reported.

While there will be no punishment for anyone swimming at the beaches, life savers will patrol the beaches to keep an eye out for bathers and also to inform them of the closures.

