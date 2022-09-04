Child’s body found off Toyama coast may be that of missing 2-year-old boy

Police and the Coast Guard said Sunday that a child’s body has been found floating off the coast of Himi in Toyama Prefecture and that it may be that of a two-year-old boy who has been missing since Aug 20.

According to local media, a fisherman called authorities at around 9:20 a.m. and said what appeared to a child’s body was floating in the sea.

Police said the body was that of a young boy but have not yet confirmed if it is Reion Takashima who went missing from his home in Takaoka, which is north of Himi. An autopsy will be conducted on Monday.

Reion is believed to have wandered out of his home through a half-opened back door at around 6:45 p.m. on Aug 20. At the time, the area was experiencing heavy rainfall.

Since then, more than 500 people have searched canals, rice fields, shrubbery and ditches within a 1.5-kilometer radius of the house, but with no success. Helicopters, drones and dogs were also used in the search.

Reion’s mother told police she took her eyes off him just for a few minutes while she was drying her 4-year-old daughter’s hair, and he was gone. After searching the house, she called 110.

Reion is about 80 cms tall, has cropped hair and was wearing shorts and a pale blue pajama top when last seen. Local media reported that there were no clothes on the child’s body found Sunday.

© Japan Today