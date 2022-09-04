Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Child’s body found off Toyama coast may be that of missing 2-year-old boy

0 Comments
TOYAMA

Police and the Coast Guard said Sunday that a child’s body has been found floating off the coast of Himi in Toyama Prefecture and that it may be that of a two-year-old boy who has been missing since Aug 20.

According to local media, a fisherman called authorities at around 9:20 a.m. and said what appeared to a child’s body was floating in the sea.

Police said the body was that of a young boy but have not yet confirmed if it is Reion Takashima who went missing from his home in Takaoka, which is north of Himi. An autopsy will be conducted on Monday.

Reion is believed to have wandered out of his home through a half-opened back door at around 6:45 p.m. on Aug 20. At the time, the area was experiencing heavy rainfall.

Since then, more than 500 people have searched canals, rice fields, shrubbery and ditches within a 1.5-kilometer radius of the house, but with no success. Helicopters, drones and dogs were also used in the search.

Reion’s mother told police she took her eyes off him just for a few minutes while she was drying her 4-year-old daughter’s hair, and he was gone. After searching the house, she called 110.

Reion is about 80 cms tall, has cropped hair and was wearing shorts and a pale blue pajama top when last seen. Local media reported that there were no clothes on the child’s body found Sunday.

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

5 Japanese ‘Compliments’ That Can Sound Off To Foreigners

Savvy Tokyo

Landmark

Aomori Bay

GaijinPot Travel

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Emergencies

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Move Over Kyoto: 5 Fantastic Spots in Kanazawa

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Cool Things to Do in Aomori City

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For Aug. 29 – Sep. 4

Savvy Tokyo

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Following Junichiro Tanizaki, One of Japan’s Greatest Writers

GaijinPot Blog

Tips To Relieve Back Pain Caused By Working From Home

Savvy Tokyo

Spinach, Weeds and Chinese Cabbage: Key Words in the Japanese Office

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping for Wedding Rings in Japan

GaijinPot Blog