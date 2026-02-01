Child-rearing families welcome tax-cut election pledges with caution

Many Japanese child-rearing households are welcoming moves by both the ruling and opposition parties ahead of the Feb 8 general election toward reducing the consumption tax rate on food items, either temporarily or permanently, but they are doing so with questions and caution.
Lowering the consumption tax on food -- mostly at 8 percent -- is expected to help households hit by persistent inflation. However, some political parties have been criticized for proposing the idea solely to win votes in the upcoming election, while others have expressed concern about the potential economic consequences of a temporary tax cut.
"I'm totally in favor of a tax cut because prices are rising for various items," said a single mother with twins of elementary school age.
The 47-year-old woman from central Japan said her monthly income totals about 20,000 to 30,000 yen, because she needs to take care of her children, who require medical attention, and she cannot work full-time.
She believes that the term "tax cut" has taken on a life of its own during the election campaign. She is calling for more specifics because she is worried that the supplements her twins need to maintain muscle strength through gastrostomy tubes will not be covered.
The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic and Japan Innovation parties has promised to "consider" suspending the consumption tax on food for two years. The newly launched Centrist Reform Alliance, among the opposition camp, vows to abolish the tax.
A 47-year-old female worker from Shizuoka Prefecture said her monthly spending on food and daily necessities has increased by about 50,000 yen over the past three years.
As the mother of a high school senior and a ninth grader, she criticized the focus on food, saying: "Prices for necessities like toilet paper have also surged. Why is only food covered? There hasn't been any debate about it."
She also voiced concern about the ruling bloc's proposed two-year cut proposal, saying, "If they raise the rate again, won't the economy worsen?"
Kenichi Kudo, a 38-year-old father of three and co-representative of a group seeking expanded child-rearing support, said, "If major political parties are headed in the same direction, shouldn't they debate it quickly in the Diet and make it happen rather than waiting for an election?"
On Jan 23, the first day of what would have been a 150-day regular session, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi dissolved the 465-member House of Representatives for a snap election.© KYODO
Asiaman7
This article is a sobering reminder of just how hard things have become for many families.
Real wages have declined in 40 of the past 44 months, and the data due out this week will almost certainly extend that to 41 of the last 45.
The brief upticks seen in June, July, November, and December 2024—largely the result of one-off bonus payments—offered only fleeting relief.
They did little to alter the underlying reality: for the past three and a half years, wage growth has consistently lagged behind rising prices, steadily eroding household purchasing power.
Mr Kipling
Nothing is free. You or someone will be paying.
Yuri Yanaka
Lately, life has felt much harder for my family. Prices keep rising, but our pay has not, so every month we have to think more carefully about even basic spending.
Groceries cost more, utilities cost more.
We talk more often about what we can cut back on, but it’s hard. So stressful and tiring.
It is not that we live badly, but it feels like there’s less room to breathe. Many families around us seem to be feeling the same strain.
sakurasuki
Exactly, either tax or debt will increase, or it will take budget from other service.
Freddie
That’s almost 4 consecutive years!
Asiaman7
Sadly so.
Real Wages. That single figure captures the core hardship families feel: even when nominal wages rise a little, prices rise faster, so purchasing power keeps falling.
In plain terms, negative real wages mean families are working just as hard — or harder — but can afford less each month.
That’s why this number resonates so strongly with everyday experience at the supermarket, the petrol station, and when paying utility bills.
blackpassenger
Been back 5 years now with our now 6 year old daughter, and japan is a massive bargain, compared to San Francisco. MASSIVE. Unbelievable bargain.
Aly Rustom
*Real wages have declined in 40 of the past 44 months**,*
There is the crux of the problem right there. The minimum wage needs to rise. Just keep raising the minimum wage every year until things improve. Also they need to expand the safety net for families. The mother with the disabled twins is truly heartbreaking.
Also cut the consumption tax to what it was before Abe raised it twice. Also stop subsidizing farmers to not grow their crops. There is a lot that can be done.
Absolutely. So let's have that someone be the corporations and companies that recorded record profits over the years without trickling it down to their workers.
Speed
My real wages in contrast to consumer prices, insurance and taxes are about 60% of what they were in the 90s.
masugomi
Reduce spending.
Asiaman7
Most places are a bargain compared to San Francisco! It boasts some of the highest wages/costs in the world!
David
Nice idea. Where?
33% Social security (pensions, healthcare, welfare)
25% National debt service (interest + redemption)
16% Tax grants supporting local government services
7.5% Military and security
5% Public works / infrastructure
5% Schools, universities, research and technology
8% Other (various ministries and programs)
fluffy_canyons
It’s an absolute DISGRACE there is a “consumption tax” on food. A disgrace. Put one on cigarettes and alcohol you clowns.
Baradzed
Hmm…This is strange… Many Japanese corporations had record profits last years, didn’t they pay more taxes and increased salaries at the same time?
okinawarides
Of course, just compare the hourly minimum wage in Japan or the average Taro salary ) with the same average job salary in the US. Life is great for the tourists here, locals... hmmm. First thing the govt can do is to scrap the 10% tax refund for tourists who already have a bargain paradise here with the yen consistently so low.
WoodyLee
Don't hold breath ladies and gents. NOYHING is FREE in Japan and we all know it.
If this tax scam takes affect then expect Producers, supermarkets, retailor and everyone in between to gradually and in a very sneaky style and with a smile to raise their prices to make up for the loss in revenues, and the government will have to cut down on services somewhere GUARANTEED.
This is why cash Hand Outs or Food Stamps like system to help only the NEEDY are so much better.
WoodyLee
I Pray that this mother with her two children find the peace, help and support they need. This is who the government should be providing 100% support for FREEEE.
Heart breaking to read & watch.
sir_bentley28
Spoken like a truly strong mother who can easily see through the government's BS! Respect to her and all her sacrifices to take care of her babies!
WoodyLee
Politicians will have to LIE to get elected, honesty gets thrown out the back door as soon as they announce running for office, it's just the way it is or no one will sponsor $$$$ them.
if they don't then they are not Politicians they become public servants or out the door they go.
WoodyLee
Japan need to allow GoFundMe to operate in Japan so people from abroad too can help those in desperate need for support, and yes take you cut politicians just let the people help one another.
Asiaman7
Just compare someone making minimum wage in San Francisco, working a 35-hour workweek, taking six weeks of annual holiday.
That person makes more annually than the average full-time worker in Japan. Of course, the cost of living is far higher in SF.
BertieWooster
When I came to Japan 50 years ago, there was no consumption tax and income tax + health/pension contribution was not excessive. You could keep most of the money you earned. Now a lot of people are finding it really hard to make ends meet.
What changed?
A massive increase in "defence" spending for one thing. The only thing this does is bolster the ailing US economy. We should do like China does. Plough the profits back into companies and organisations that make money. Improve the infrastructure, make it easier for companies to export.
Make Japan great again!
Namorada
Do something about wages keeping pace with inflation. That is the biggest problem. A temporary tax cut won’t do much if prices keep going up and wages are still stagnant for many people in the country.
isabelle
You mean, use its defense spending to threaten and attack its neighbors?
I don't think Japan should do that at all.
mammola
Cutting down consumption tax in a shrinking population country means to amplify the effect of the cut on other public expenditures: medical, pension, education and so forth. Japan contributes roughly $1.5 billion to $2.6 billion annually to support U.S. forces stationed in the country, an immediate saving opportunity there? what is for? Japan could defend itself and U.S. could draw back all the military bases they keep in the country. a win win option.
Nancy
This is always the question, isn’t it?
Do we cut pensions? Trim healthcare?
Do we scale back the services that support the struggling mother in the photo caring for her children?
Education? Military?
toto_kiboko
Consumer tax reduction over 2 years is just a bait to get votes and win a majority in the diet. If they are serious they should reduce income tax for all categories.
tora
You're absolutely right there. Not sure why you were downvoted so much man. I suppose it could be the folks being paid in USD, or Gen Zs who are being offered unrealistic starting wages in companies here due to the labour crunch. Their time will come.
GillislowTier
The citizens concerns are real. The economy is in the toilet and the rest of the world is just giving a big eyeroll when the boj says they are thinking about a rate hike knowing after 4 years of them saying it, it means nothing. Tax break is nice but a temporary solution to a decade long issue that needs a permanent solution.
The people in the article are on the ground floor of the effects. Sadly the government isn’t. And while their opinions get ignored, they will vote in the LDP again and wonder why nothing changed.
kokontozai
Many economists state that tax cuts worsen fiscal balances, lead to a weaker yen, inflation, and higher interest rates, and negatively impact the economy. The prospect that food tax cuts will significantly boost consumption is low, and many believe the tax cuts will instead go toward savings. Raising taxes two years after cutting them would be nearly impossible. Political parties should stop pursuing policies aimed solely at winning elections. Team Mirai is the only party advocating against tax cuts, making it arguably the only sensible one.
Blacklabel
We really need to help these families NOW.
native Japanese children are Japan’s only hope for a prosperous future.
Wasabi
What about non native Japanese children?
virusrex
Which betrays the fact that most (if not all) the parties are actually not interested in making progress in this direction, they are just promising to do it for easy votes and once the election finish endless problems will magically become apparent and it will become impossible to support families.
grc
The three people interviewed have more nous than all the political parties combined
Blacklabel
For the most part, a drain on limited Japan resources throughout their childhood if spent in Japan.
then turn 18, leave to the overseas country of their foreign parent. contribute zero to Japan economically while paying working, paying tax and making pension contributions somewhere else.
SDCA
Could that also be because your kids grew older and require more necessities? I don't think inflation alone could increase your monthly expenditures by that much. If that were the case for everyone, we'd see a dramatic drop in revenue for all luxuries.
wallace
Children born in Japan with one foreign parent usually remain in Japan when reaching adulthood because it's the only life they have known.
wallace
The mother in the photo caring for her twins should have more government and npo help. Unsung heroes.
We have a friend with a severely disabled daughter, but she can attend daycare, giving the mother a break and time to shop and clean.
Cosell
Damn near relevant.
Longhaul
Or they know Japan is the best country to live in. Think about it.
Wes
Any empirical support to that claim?
wallace
Longhaul
okinawarides
Absolutely.
Wes
Wallace, I sincerely doubt 96% of children born in Japan of a foreign parent make Japan their adult home.
wallace
Wes
Children born in Japan with one foreign parent usually remain in Japan
Government records.
Wes
But yes, 96% of Japanese born in Japan likely make Japan their adult home. Probably more.
Wes
Link?
And don’t deflect to that UN DESA and Our World Data above — because that that data doesn’t support your claim re this limited subset of children born in Japan with one foreign parent.
Zaphod
Too little too late. Supporting families with children should be the hightest priority for the governments, and not an afterthought. That is the place where tax money collected from society should go.
smithinjapan
She also voiced concern about the ruling bloc's proposed two-year cut proposal, saying, "If they raise the rate again, won't the economy worsen?"
NOW you're getting it! Not only that, but cutting the tax for a mere two years JUSTIFIES the price increases, in the government's mind, since this woman herself admits "it'll help because of rising costs". I mean, they could address the rising costs, but now they won't have to and can keep allowing the current price gouging by companies, who are by the way making record profits.
Plus, asking Takaichi to live up to election promises... haven't we been there already?
Pongo
What an odd turn of phrase....'child-rearing', like rearing cattle or something. "Families with children....." would surely be a less animalistic way of putting it.
Agent_Neo
Japan's problem is that even though national revenues are at their highest and companies are making their highest profits yet management is not raising employees' salaries.
Labor unions are not doing anything.
Some inflation is necessary to lower the unemployment rate, and this was one of the goals of Abenomics.
While it cannot be said that we have completely escaped the deflationary spiral, it appears that we are gradually escaping it.
However, there would be no point in implementing austerity measures or raising the minimum wage at this point.
Tax cuts and aggressive fiscal spending are expected from the Takaichi administration.
Asiaman7
Agent_Neo
True. These days, corporate profits are being pushed to the shareholders instead of to employees in the form of wage increases.
In 2015, former PM Abe introduced a new corporate governance code that effectively ushered in a period of government support for corporate reform that over the years has added billions of dollars to the market, lured activist investors, and driven a surge in deal-making in Japan.
Companies’ efforts to boost their capital efficiency have drawn record numbers of activist investors to Japan’s market. But foreign investors consider shareholder primacy to be a foundational concept — i.e., maximizing shareholder value is the primary, if not sole, purpose of a corporation.
PM Takaichi has indicated that she considers the excessive hoarding of capital by firms to be a problem, and she wants companies to effectively use it to invest in people, including through wage hikes.
With real wages mostly falling for the past three and a half years, Takaichi is likely conscious of the fact that voter frustration over inflation has contributed to the fall of two of her predecessors.
But can the J government do anything other than “urge” companies to consider their contribution to the broader society?
HopeSpringsEternal
Kids eat a lot and all parents want to make sure they eat well, high quality foods, because 'you are what you eat', sadly many parents stretched given food inflation and making compromises to quality and quantity for their kids
Japan's spiking cohort of 80+, only age group growing in Japan, eat less and less per capita as they age out, so any sales tax relief on food and drinks far less relevant
HopeSpringsEternal
Kids in Japan recognize importance of health and eating well and the fact that soon Japan will be just 1% of Global GDP, so are also very serious about learning English as companies must increasingly rely on foreign markets
World now a very connected place, and health a global value shared by all. Younger generations are thus very serious about nutrition and lifestyle, far more than previous generations both in Japan and elsewhere.
HopeSpringsEternal
If you do the math, births abroad to 1 or 2 JN parents, now approx. 15% of all JN births and births in Japan to foreigners, approx. 7% for 2025 (extrapolating from 2024 data). In other words, JNs increasingly having kids abroad, while less so at home, trend in place for years
Moderator
Back on topic please.
HopeSpringsEternal
Should have added to above comment, thus Japan's food consumption dropping rapidly, far faster than 'net' population decrease, as far fewer younger cohorts, and far more elderly cohorts = Median Age Rising Fast
Geeter Mckluskie
In 50 years?
Nominal price (1976): approx. $12.8 per barrel (Brent crude annual average) in actual dollars of the time.
Average Brent crude (2025): around $70–$72 per barrel
The cost of energy
Geeter Mckluskie
There is zero data to support this claim…none
Geeter Mckluskie
The same with my hometown, Toronto where the average cost of a home is 1.5 million. Toronto’s massive homeless issue is getting worse, not better
kaimycahl
The corporation rake in huge profits yearly and the price of good and services continue to rise but real wages decline go figure who's getting richer. Corporate greed!!!
kaimycahl
@BertieWooster What changed was your mindset and time, you can't blame the US for Japan once boasting economy which is now failing. The problem is the country did nothing but allow large corporations raked in profits, they taxed the people instead of the corporations that refuse to share in cost of living adjustments and providing workers a fair living wage. The people like you who are stuck in time continue to rely on no consumption tax and income tax + health/pension contribution, and not that those issues are out of control 50 years later you speak up. It is what it is and that is excessive.
