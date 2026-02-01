Child-rearing families welcome tax-cut election pledges with caution

A mother takes care of her twins of elementary school age who need medical care at their home in Nagoya on Jan 25

Many Japanese child-rearing households are welcoming moves by both the ruling and opposition parties ahead of the Feb 8 general election toward reducing the consumption tax rate on food items, either temporarily or permanently, but they are doing so with questions and caution.

Lowering the consumption tax on food -- mostly at 8 percent -- is expected to help households hit by persistent inflation. However, some political parties have been criticized for proposing the idea solely to win votes in the upcoming election, while others have expressed concern about the potential economic consequences of a temporary tax cut.

"I'm totally in favor of a tax cut because prices are rising for various items," said a single mother with twins of elementary school age.

The 47-year-old woman from central Japan said her monthly income totals about 20,000 to 30,000 yen, because she needs to take care of her children, who require medical attention, and she cannot work full-time.

She believes that the term "tax cut" has taken on a life of its own during the election campaign. She is calling for more specifics because she is worried that the supplements her twins need to maintain muscle strength through gastrostomy tubes will not be covered.

The ruling coalition of the Liberal Democratic and Japan Innovation parties has promised to "consider" suspending the consumption tax on food for two years. The newly launched Centrist Reform Alliance, among the opposition camp, vows to abolish the tax.

A 47-year-old female worker from Shizuoka Prefecture said her monthly spending on food and daily necessities has increased by about 50,000 yen over the past three years.

As the mother of a high school senior and a ninth grader, she criticized the focus on food, saying: "Prices for necessities like toilet paper have also surged. Why is only food covered? There hasn't been any debate about it."

She also voiced concern about the ruling bloc's proposed two-year cut proposal, saying, "If they raise the rate again, won't the economy worsen?"

Kenichi Kudo, a 38-year-old father of three and co-representative of a group seeking expanded child-rearing support, said, "If major political parties are headed in the same direction, shouldn't they debate it quickly in the Diet and make it happen rather than waiting for an election?"

On Jan 23, the first day of what would have been a 150-day regular session, Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi dissolved the 465-member House of Representatives for a snap election.

© KYODO