Child suicides in Japan hit record high in 2024 despite overall improvement

A record 529 schoolchildren in Japan took their own lives in 2024 and suicides among young people remained high above 3,000 cases for the fifth consecutive year, despite an overall improvement in the country's suicide number, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

The 2025 edition of the White Paper on Suicide Countermeasures, approved by the Cabinet on Friday, found that many of the university students who died by suicide were 21 years old, possibly indicating concerns about finding employment or pursuing higher education.

This trend was seen in most years since 2015 among male students and since 2021 among female students, according to the report.

Its analysis of suicide motives from 2022 to 2024 showed that all had concerns about their career paths. Males were also more likely to have experienced academic failure, while females were more often affected by depression or other mental illnesses.

Furthermore, the number of suicides among young women has been on the rise, with 40 percent of those in their 20s who died by suicide having previously attempted it.

In response to the findings, the ministry said more attentive and thorough support is needed.

The total number of suicides in 2024 was 20,320, down 1,517 from the previous year and second least since data collection began in 1978, the paper said. The number of male suicides decreased for the first time in three years, while female suicides declined for the second consecutive year.

Meanwhile, suicides by elementary school pupils and high school students totaled 529, the highest since such data became available in 1980, according to the white paper.

Suicide remains high among young people aged 15 to 29, with more than 3,000 deaths occurring annually since 2020. Among 15- to 19-year-olds, the number of male suicides was more than double that of females in 2015, but the number of female suicides surpassed that of males in 2024.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

© KYODO