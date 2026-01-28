 Japan Today
national

Child suicides in Japan hit record high in 2025 for 2nd straight year

TOKYO

The number of children in Japan who died by suicide in 2025 hit a record high for the second consecutive year, rising by three from a year earlier to 532, preliminary government data showed Thursday.

The highest figure since records became available in 1980 came despite an overall reduction in suicides across the country, with the number of people taking their own lives declining to 19,097, falling below 20,000 for the first time.

Suicides among children have remained above 500 cases annually since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare.

In the reporting year, 352 senior high school students died by suicide, followed by 170 junior high school students and 10 elementary school pupils, according to the ministry.

By gender, females accounted for 277 cases, down 13 from a year earlier, and males for 255 cases, up 16.

School-related issues were cited in 316 of the suicides among people 19 and younger, with health issues cited in 315 cases and family problems in 181.

Overall, men accounted for 13,117 cases, down 684, and women for 5,980, down 539.

Health issues were cited in 11,293 cases and problems related to economic and daily life in 5,359, with financial hardships and heavy debts especially notable. The number of suicides linked to family issues came at 4,198.

The number of suicides per 100,000 people stood at 15.4, down 1.0 from the previous year.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

© KYODO

No surprises.

So,where's the solutions?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

