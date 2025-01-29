 Japan Today
national

Child suicides in Japan hit record high of 527 in 2024

TOKYO

A record 527 children attending elementary, junior high and senior high schools in Japan died by suicide last year, up 14 from 2023 and topping the previous high of 514 in 2022, preliminary government data showed Wednesday.

Senior high school students accounted for 349 of the total, up 2 from the previous year, followed by junior high school students at 163, up 10, and elementary school students at 15, up 2, according to the health ministry data, which is based on National Police Agency statistics.

By gender, 239 were male, down 20, while 288 were female, up 34.

A Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare official called the situation "serious" and said further analysis is needed to understand the contributing factors better.

The overall number of people taking their own lives in Japan fell to 20,268, down 1,569 from 2023, the second-lowest figure since records began in 1978.

Male suicides dropped to 13,763, down 1,099, marking the first decline in three years, while female suicides also decreased, down 470 to 6,505 for the second straight year of decline.

Health issues were the most common reasons behind suicides, accounting for 11,986 cases, followed by problems related to economic and life issues at 5,075 and family problems at 4,334.

School-related issues accounted for 578 cases, while 42 suicides were associated with trouble involving social media or online interactions.

The number of suicides per 100,000 people stood at 16.3, down 1.3 from the previous year.

Editor: If you or someone you know in Japan are having suicidal thoughts, help is available. Click here for more info.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

