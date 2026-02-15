 Japan Today
Fire performers carry a dragon during a molten iron fireworks performance known as "fire dragon steel flowers" ahead of Lunar New Year celebrations at an amusement park on the outskirts of Beijing, China, on Saturday. Image: AP/Vincent Thian
national

China's 9-day Lunar New Year holidays start with Japan shunned amid spat

6 Comments
BEIJING

China's nine-day Lunar New Year holidays kicked off Sunday, with Japan dropping out of the 10 most popular overseas destinations for Chinese travelers after Beijing urged its citizens not to visit the neighboring country amid diplomatic tensions over Taiwan.

South Korea is expected to become a top overseas destination with some 250,000 Chinese visitors, up 1.5-fold from the previous year. Other popular countries include Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Turkey and Russia, according to local media reports.

The tensions stem from November parliamentary remarks by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi suggesting that Tokyo could act in the event of an attack on Taiwan, a self-ruled island claimed by China.

Amid the Beijing-Tokyo row, the number of Japan-bound Chinese tourists during the Lunar New Year holidays is expected to fall by up to 60 percent from the previous year.

A record 9.5 billion trips are projected during the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush through March 13, known in Chinese as "Chunyun."

Following Beijing's repeated travel warnings based on its claim that crimes targeting Chinese nationals have increased in Japan, a 45-year-old Shanghai doctor who had annually spent the Lunar New Year holidays in the neighboring country with his family said he has chosen New Zealand as his destination this year.

"I do not want to be criticized for traveling to Japan," the doctor said, while a worker at a state-owned company in Beijing added, "I would not dare tell my co-workers that I am going to Japan for business or leisure."

Meanwhile, a Shanghai woman in her 30s said she is planning to spend the holidays with her parents in Japan's Yamanashi Prefecture. "The travel alert is aimed at promoting criticism toward Japan. My family has not been brainwashed," she said.

6 Comments
Great news.

2 ( +5 / -3 )

Wished my Chinese friends a Happy New Year. We will have a meal together.

3 ( +4 / -1 )

Great news indeed!

don’t have to be overrun with flocks of tourists and their suitcases everywhere for next 2 weeks.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

​春节快乐 to our fellow commentators from the middle kingdom. Please keep sharing your perspectives.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japan's loss. Promote tourism, then shame and complain. Which do you want?

-4 ( +0 / -4 )

It's no loss to Japan. The ridiculous Chinese group tour crowds are gone which is a relief. But there are plenty of Chinese tourists in Japan on their own.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

