Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

China's blanket seafood testing deals blow to Japanese firms

0 Comments
SHANGHAI

China's blanket radiation testing on seafood imports from Japan introduced earlier this month is estimated to cause some 100 million yen in damage to five Japanese companies, with the losses expected to widen, sources familiar with the bilateral relationship said Thursday.

The five firms had fresh fish and other imported items kept in southern China for prolonged procedures that require about two weeks for chilled seafood and about one month for frozen ones to clear customs, the sources said.

The newly implemented testing is seen as a move to pressure Tokyo over its plan to begin releasing treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea from this summer.

It has prompted some businesses in China to forego importing seafood from Japan and find alternative procurement sources. The Japanese government has been collecting information on possible damage from the step and discussing how to address the issue, the sources said.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno acknowledged Wednesday that some of Japan's seafood exports to China have been stopped at Chinese customs. He stressed at a press conference that the safety of Japanese food "has been scientifically proven."

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning defended the tighter control of seafood imports from Japan, saying at a press conference Thursday, "We must be responsible for the health of the people and the marine environment. It is justified to take relevant measures."

The blanket testing began shortly after Chinese customs authorities said in a July 7 statement that they will "maintain a high degree of vigilance" and "take all necessary measures in a timely manner according to the development of the situation." Beijing vehemently opposes the planned Fukushima water discharge.

In 2022, Japan's seafood exports to mainland China stood at 87.1 billion yen, with strong demand for such items as bonito, tuna and scallops, according to the country's farm ministry.

Since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear accident triggered by a major earthquake and tsunami, China has banned food imports from Fukushima and nine other Japanese prefectures. If the water discharge begins, Beijing could further tighten controls on food imports from Japan.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo

Funabashi Anderson Park

GaijinPot Travel

Achi Village

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog

What’s next for you? Great Jobs in Japan for JET Programme Teachers and ESL Pros

GaijinPot Blog

5 Places In Japan You Are Not Allowed To Visit (And How to Still Enjoy Them)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

5 Tokyo Summer Terraces to Have Your Next Girls’ Night Out

Savvy Tokyo

48 Hours in Iya Valley

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Sun Protection Culture: Japan vs The West

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Denenchofu Seseragi Park and Hall

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Villages in Shibuya

Savvy Tokyo

Tips for Managing Disruptive Behavior in English Classes

GaijinPot Blog