Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

China's Japan exchange scheme members keen to build ties after COVID

0 Comments
BEIJING

Chinese participants in a Japanese government-backed exchange program sent to various cities around the country in early April have said they are eager to deepen cultural exchange after COVID-19 border controls were lifted.

A total of 22 have been sent in 2023, the first year a full dispatch of Chinese participants has been possible in the Japan Exchange and Teaching Program since 2019. Those selected for 2020 were barred from traveling to the neighboring country that year, being sent instead in smaller groups in 2022.

Chinese JETs usually begin working in Japan from April, according to the Japanese Embassy in Beijing.

Of the 22, 20 have been employed as international relations coordinators at municipalities in Japan, while the remaining two landed jobs as assistant language teachers.

Han Chao, 36, a former Japanese language teacher at a Chinese university who is now working in Niigata city as a coordinator, said at a reception held at the embassy before they all departed she wants to convey the "real nature" of both countries to each other and contribute to stronger bilateral ties during her time in Japan.

"I'd like to help more Japanese people to get familiar with the Chinese language and culture, while I'm also planning to demonstrate what I will directly experience in Japan, such as its great nature and traditional culture, on Chinese social media," she said.

Even though Sino-Japanese relations have been strained over a territorial row and disputes over history, Han said she expects grassroots exchanges will not be affected by politics.

Japanese Ambassador to China Hideo Tarumi said in his speech to the reception that he hopes Chinese JETs will consider municipalities of their workplace as their "second hometown" and learn how local governments function in the country so that they can utilize their experience when they return to China.

"In essence, people-to-people ties make up state-to-state relations. I believe the good memories of every one of you in Japan will contribute to improving and strengthening the Japan-China relationship," the envoy said.

Local governments newly accepting Chinese JETs in 2023 include Miyakonojo in Miyazaki Prefecture, Hirosaki in Aomori Prefecture, Funabashi in Chiba Prefecture and Sennan in Osaka Prefecture.

So far, about 1,300 Chinese JETs have been dispatched to Japan since the program began accepting Chinese applicants in 1992. Overall, some 75,000 participants from 77 countries have worked in Japan under the program, which was launched in 1987, with many of them serving as assistant English language teachers.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

 This Week: Tokyo Area Events for April 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Things To Do Around Nagoya Station

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 15

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Fuji’s Backdrop: 5 Parks to Enjoy Iconic Views in Yamanashi

GaijinPot Blog

Unnan (Shimane)

GaijinPot Travel

Confessions & Confusions: Our Foster Girl Leaves the Nest

Savvy Tokyo

Tottori Hanakairo Flower Park

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events For April 24-30

Savvy Tokyo

A Guide to Products, Salons and Afro-Hair Care in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Build, Drive, Manage or Teach: Jobs in Japan for April

GaijinPot Blog

From New Student to Long-term Resident: What’s Life in Japan Like?

GaijinPot Blog

5 Flower Parks in Shimane and Tottori

GaijinPot Blog