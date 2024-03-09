Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A view of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant Photo: AP file
national

China nuclear plants released tritium above Fukushima level in 2022, document shows

0 Comments
BEIJING

Chinese nuclear power plants released wastewater containing tritium in 2022 at levels up to nine times higher than the amount expected to be found in the planned annual discharge from Japan's crippled Fukushima Daiichi complex, a public document showed Saturday.

China has criticized Japan for releasing "nuclear-contaminated water" into the Pacific Ocean from the Fukushima power plant while imposing a blanket import ban on all seafood products from the neighboring country since the start of the discharge in August 2023.

According to the latest China Nuclear Energy Yearbook, radioactive materials were investigated in 2022 at a total of 19 monitoring points at 13 nuclear power plants, such as the Qinshan complex in the eastern province of Zhejiang.

The amount of tritium contained in the wastewater at 15 locations greatly surpassed the maximum annual limit of 22 trillion becquerels set for the treated water planned to be released from the Fukushima power plant, the yearbook said, noting that the Qinshan plant, for one, discharged around 202 trillion becquerels of tritium in 2022.

The Japanese government said the Fukushima nuclear power plant was releasing about 2.2 trillion becquerels of tritium annually before it suffered meltdowns following a devastating earthquake and ensuing tsunami in March 2011.

In July 2023, the International Atomic Energy Agency submitted a report to Japan, concluding that the Fukushima water discharge aligns with global safety standards, adding it will have a "negligible radiological impact on people and the environment."

The treated water released from the Fukushima plant is diluted to reduce the tritium levels to less than one-40th of Japan's national safety standards.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Survey on Your Travel Experiences in Japan

Take the survey for a chance to get one of 200 gift cards!

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Impression, Form and Intention 

Savvy Tokyo

How To Buy Ghibli Park Tickets

GaijinPot Blog

Practical Advice for Staying Connected in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Vote For Your Favorite GaijinPot 6-Word Video Entry

GaijinPot Blog

Yonago Waterbird Sanctuary

GaijinPot Travel

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Nizo Yamamoto Art Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Spring Music and Art Festivals with Cherry Blossoms in Tokyo 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Enjoy a Kansai Airport Layover with These 10 Day Trips

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

How to Switch to Cashless Shopping in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

15 Cherry Blossom Cosmetics for 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Karato Fish Market

GaijinPot Travel