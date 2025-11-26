 Japan Today
A Japanese police officer stands guard next to a plaque at the entrance of the Chinese embassy in Tokyo
national

China again cautions citizens against Japan visits

3 Comments
BEIJING

China's embassy in Japan on Wednesday again cautioned Chinese citizens against visiting Japan in the near future, citing what it said were reports from multiple nationals who experienced "unprovoked insults and beatings" and suffered injuries in recent days.

The embassy advised those already in Japan to step up safety precautions, according to a statement released on its Chinese social media account. It also referred to data suggesting an increase in violent crimes in Japan in recent years.

China first cautioned its citizens against visiting Japan on November 14 amid the worst diplomatic row between the East Asian countries in years after Japan's prime minister said a Chinese attack on Taiwan could amount to a "survival-threatening situation" and trigger a military response from Tokyo.

3 Comments
spouting codswallop as usual. They are a bunch of overgrown kids, it’s pathetic.

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Pathetic stuff from the PRC.

Who do the CCP think they are to order their citizens to not visit Japan? Hopefully the resentment toward them will grow as a result, and cause more instability within China.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Unpopular opinion, foreigners in Japan should thank for China

Well Japan recently want to show that Japan doesn't need foreigners by trying to put narratives as if foreigners are troublemaker and parasitic. Now China show to Japan that foreigner tourist bring money to Japan.

Chinese lead to almost 25% from all tourist that come to Japan.

https://www.nippon.com/en/japan-data/h02616/

Chinese tourist are big spender in Japan.

https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/japan-tourism-faces-us1-2b-hit-as-trip-cancellations-spike-on-china-rift

.

It's time for Japan to acknowledge this.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

