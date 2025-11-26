China again cautions citizens against Japan visits

A Japanese police officer stands guard next to a plaque at the entrance of the Chinese embassy in Tokyo.

China's embassy in Japan on Wednesday again cautioned Chinese citizens against visiting Japan in the near future, citing what it said were reports from multiple nationals who experienced "unprovoked insults and beatings" and suffered injuries in recent days.

The embassy advised those already in Japan to step up safety precautions, according to a statement released on its Chinese social media account. It also referred to data suggesting an increase in violent crimes in Japan in recent years.

China first cautioned its citizens against visiting Japan on November 14 amid the worst diplomatic row between the East Asian countries in years after Japan's prime minister said a Chinese attack on Taiwan could amount to a "survival-threatening situation" and trigger a military response from Tokyo.

© Thomson Reuters 2025.