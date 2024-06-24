 Japan Today
A group of disputed islands, Uotsuri island , Minamikojima and Kitakojima, known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China is seen in the East China Sea
A group of disputed islands known as Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China is seen in the East China Sea. Image: Reuters/Kyodo file
national

China coast guard says it 'drove away' Japanese boats near disputed islands

BEIJING

China's coast guard said on Monday it took "necessary control measures" against and "drove away" four Japanese fishing vessels and several patrol boats which entered the "territorial waters" of Diaoyu Islands between June 20-24.

The waters around the islands are disputed and claimed by both China and Japan, which calls them the Senkaku Islands. The two sides have faced off in the waters, deploying patrol boats and urging the other to leave the area.

"We urge Japan to immediately cease all illegal activities in the area and ensure similar incidents do not recur," a spokesperson from China's coast guard said in a statement.

It’s only disputed by China. The world knows whose islands these really belong to.

"We urge Japan to immediately cease all illegal activities in the area and ensure similar incidents do not recur," a spokesperson from China's coast guard said in a statement.

The Senkakus are within Taketomi/ishigaki city limits and definitely part of Japanese territory

We urge China to stay out of Japanese territory or face the consequences

