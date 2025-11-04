 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

China extends visa-free scheme for Japan visitors until late 2026

0 Comments
BEIJING

China said Monday it will extend its visa-free arrangement for short-term Japanese visitors until the end of 2026 to further facilitate personnel exchanges, following a recent agreement between the two countries' leaders to promote "strategic and mutually beneficial" ties.

The preferential arrangement, which allows Japanese nationals to stay in China for up to 30 days without a visa, was originally set to remain in effect through the end of 2025.

Beijing announced similar extensions of its visa-free arrangements for citizens of about 40 other countries, including France, Germany, Italy, South Korea and Brazil.

During his first meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi in South Korea last week, Chinese President Xi Jinping called for expanding bilateral people-to-people exchanges to improve public sentiment.

China resumed its visa-free arrangement for short-term Japanese visitors in November last year after suspending the scheme in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

© KYODO

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on November 11, 2025, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Oct. 28-Nov.3)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Exorcism in Japan: True Stories of Possession

GaijinPot Blog

Food

Kombu: Japanese Superfood Recipes

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Shichi-Go-San: How To Celebrate The Unique Japanese Milestone For Kids Ages 7-5-3

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

5 Luxury Love Hotels in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo

Exploring Tokyo’s Harry Potter in Akasaka: Cafes, Shops and ‘The Cursed Child’

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Don’t Miss GaijinPot Expo 2025

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

10 Gorgeous Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 44

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

A Guide To Products, Salons & Afro-Hair Care in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Gujo Hachiman Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

How To Enjoy Onsen in Japan As A Family

Savvy Tokyo