China finds no abnormalities in samples taken near Fukushima plant

A view of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant after it started releasing treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean, seen from the nearby Ukedo fishing port in Namie town, Fukushima Prefecture

China said Monday it found no abnormalities in seawater and marine life samples that it independently collected in late February near Japan's crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant, but indicated that the result does not assure the lifting of its ban of Japanese seafood imports.

Analysis of samples at domestic laboratories showed the radioactive concentration of tritium, cesium-134, cesium-137 and strontium-90 in them was normal, according to the China Atomic Energy Authority, referring to the second round of marine sampling following the one in October.

China imposed a blanket ban on Japanese seafood imports immediately after the discharge of treated radioactive water into the sea from the Fukushima plant began in August 2023, calling the released water "nuclear-contaminated."

The two Asian neighbors agreed in September 2024 that Chinese seafood imports from Japan will gradually resume, contingent on China's participation in the monitoring activities under the framework of the International Atomic Energy Agency.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian indicated at a press conference Monday that more examinations will be needed before the lifting of the ban, saying, "No abnormalities in one single test do not mean any test results will be normal in the future."

"China's opposition to Japan's discharge of the nuclear-contaminated water has never changed," Lin said. "The Chinese government upholds a people-centered approach and firmly safeguards the food safety of the people."

Japan reaffirmed during a bilateral high-level economic dialogue held in Tokyo on March 22 that it will accept long-term international monitoring and Beijing's independent sampling and that these activities will continue to be carried out, he said.

China will keep on working with the IAEA as well as the international community to urge Japan to ensure that the ocean discharge of the treated water is under international supervision, the spokesman said.

On March 12, China's General Administration of Customs held technical exchanges with Japan in Beijing on the safety of Japanese aquatic products, Lin added.

Japan started the decades-long process of releasing treated wastewater from the Fukushima plant into the Pacific Ocean, with the IAEA confirming that the discharge aligns with global safety standards and would have a "negligible radiological impact on people and the environment."

At the plant, a massive amount of radioactive water has accumulated in the process of cooling reactors that suffered fuel meltdowns in the wake of the March 2011 earthquake and ensuing tsunami.

The wastewater is treated to remove most radionuclides except tritium -- a radioactive substance considered relatively harmless to humans -- and is diluted before being released into the sea.

