Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A member of the team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) observes fish at Hisanohama Port in Iwaki, Fukushima Prefecture, on Thursday. Photo: AP/Eugene Hoshiko, Pool
national

China imported no seafood from Japan in September

1 Comment
BEIJING

China imported virtually no seafood from Japan last month, according to official data, as Beijing continues a total ban on marine products from its neighbor in response to the discharge of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The trade data released by Chinese customs showed no value for Japanese marine products in September. But deducting the figure for January-August Japanese seafood imports from that for January-September showed a value of about 60,000 yuan ($8,200), or a 99.98 percent fall from 361 million yuan last September.

In August, imports dived 67.6 percent from the previous year. China has banned all seafood imports from Japan since the Fukushima water discharge began in late August.

Japanese seafood has been replaced by domestic marine products in China or imports from other countries, dealing a blow to the Japanese fisheries industry.

Japan has urged China to lift the seafood import ban, saying the treated water has been discharged in line with global safety standards.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Yet, Chinese fishings boats still fish off the coast of Japan.

https://www.asahi.com/sp/ajw/articles/15013444

And Chinese tourists still eat seafood when they come to Japan. My Chinese co-worker went out last night for roundtable sushi with his younger brother and family.

https://english.kyodonews.net/news/2023/10/b113628b576e-chinese-tourists-in-japan-eat-sushi-amid-beijings-seafood-import-ban.html

Again, China lacks any credibility, purely political games!!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

5 Essential Factors for Choosing a Boarding School

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Saga International Balloon Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

How to Celebrate Halloween in Tokyo: A Savvy Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Taketomi Island (Taketomijima)

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

10 Japanese Literature Books For Your Autumn Reading List

Savvy Tokyo

How to Use Japanese Counters

GaijinPot Blog

Questions to Consider for Japanese Job Applications

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Expo 2023: The Premier Event for Foreigners in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: Japanese Streetwear

Savvy Tokyo

Ski and Travel Jobs in Japan: A Winter Wonderland Adventure

GaijinPot Blog