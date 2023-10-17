Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

China, Japan say their ships faced off near disputed islands

1 Comment
HONG KONG

Chinese and Japanese coast guard ships have faced off in waters around disputed islands in the East China Sea, both countries said on Tuesday.

China said it drove away several Japanese vessels that "illegally" entered territorial waters on Monday around the islands, which it calls Diaoyu, and it urged Japan to stop all "illegal activities" in the area.

Japan controls the islands and calls them the Senkaku.

Japan's coast guard said in a press release it ordered two Chinese coast guard vessels to leave the waters around the islands and maneuveed its ships to prevent them from approaching Japanese fishing boats.

The uninhabited area has long been a sticking point in ties between the two countries.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

Just start drilling and put up a lighthouse on the islands.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How to Practice Music in Japanese Apartments or Find Studio Spaces

GaijinPot Blog

Suizenji Jojuen Garden

GaijinPot Travel

How To Exchange Business Cards in Japan – Meishi Koukan

GaijinPot Blog

5 Japanese Hair Care Products for Fall 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

The Best Autumn Leaf Viewing Spots in Tottori

GaijinPot Blog

CrossFit Business Owner Violet Pacileo

Savvy Tokyo

Five Famous Types of Japanese Sweet Potatoes

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 16 – 22

Savvy Tokyo

5 Essential Factors for Choosing a Boarding School

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Female Voices of Japan: Exploring Japan’s All-Female Bands and Ensembles

Savvy Tokyo