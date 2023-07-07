Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The Wider Image: Fukushima water release stokes fresh fears for fisherman
Fish and crabs are tangled in a net, in a boat at Tsurishihama fishing port in Shinchimachi, about 55 km away from the disabled Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant, in Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, March 1, 2023. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo Photo: Reuters/KIM KYUNG-HOON
national

China maintains bans on food imports from Japan due to safety reasons

0 Comments
BEIJING

China will maintain bans on the import of food from about one-fifth of Japanese prefectures for safety reasons, Chinese customs said on Friday, citing Japan's move to discharge nuclear contaminated water into the sea.

China, the biggest buyer of Japan's seafood exports, said it would also strictly review the documents for food, especially aquatic products, from other parts of Japan, customs said in a statement.

China customs said it would continuously strengthen the detection and monitoring of radioactive substances to ensure the safety of food imported from Japan in banning food from 10 prefectures.

The move was to prevent the export of radioactive contaminated Japanese food to China and protect the food safety of Chinese consumers' imports, China said.

For weeks China had publicly voiced strong opposition to Japan's move to discharge treated radioactive water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea.

The U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency, this week gave Japan the greenlight to begin discharging more than a million metric tons of water used to cool the plant's fuel rods after it was wrecked by a 2011 tsunami.

China customs said the report did not fully reflect the views of all the experts involved in the assessment process, and the conclusions were not unanimously endorsed by the experts.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

GaijinPot Travel’s Favorite Destinations in Japan for 2023

GaijinPot Travel

Enjoying Tanabata With Kids

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 27

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Rokko

GaijinPot Travel

5 Japanese Skin Care Products for Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

A Wagging Tale: Meet Japan’s Most Revered Dogs Who Made History

GaijinPot Blog

Itoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Avoid Moving To Japan During These 3 Holidays

GaijinPot Blog

Unlocking Innovation: 5 Great Co-Working Spaces in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Reviving the Classroom: Motivating a Quiet English Class

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 3 – 9

Savvy Tokyo

On the Road Again: Japan’s Rest Stops and Roadside Stations

GaijinPot Blog