national

China public concerned how next Japanese PM will handle treated water

0 Comments
BEIJING

Chinese people closely followed Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's announcement Wednesday that he is not running in the upcoming ruling party presidential election, with netizens concerned how his successor will handle a dispute over the release of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima plant.

Many people posted comments related to the bilateral row on Chinese social media following media reports about the Japanese leader's decision, with some criticizing Kishida for the discharge of "nuclear-contaminated" water into the ocean and others hoping his successor will oppose the water release.

China has been fiercely opposed to the treated water release from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, which suffered reactor fuel meltdowns after a devastating earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.

Immediately after the beginning of the water release on Aug. 24 last year, Beijing imposed a blanket ban on Japanese seafood products, exacerbating relations between the two Asian neighbors. Japan has urged China to lift the ban as soon as possible.

Sino-Japanese ties have been strained over several other issues as well, including Taiwan and Beijing's detention of Japanese nationals over espionage allegations.

Kishida met with Chinese President Xi Jinping last November in San Francisco and Premier Li Qiang in May in Seoul, confirming the two countries' policy of promoting "strategic and mutually beneficial" bilateral relations. But there has been little progress in improving ties.

One Chinese social media user said, "Whoever becomes next prime minister, Japan will maintain its pro-U.S., anti-China stance."

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

