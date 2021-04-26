Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

China says it has been invited by IAEA to join group over Fukushima water plan

0 Comments
BEIJING

China said on Monday the International Atomic Energy Agency(IAEA) would invite Chinese experts to join a working group to monitor and assess Japan's disposal of contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant.

In a move that angered China and South Korea, Japan said this month it would release into the sea more than 1 million tonnes of contaminated water from the Fukushima plant, which was wrecked by an earthquake and tsunami a decade ago.

China has proposed that the IAEA set up a technical working group, with members from stakeholders including China, to monitor and assess how Japan implements its plan to dispose water from Fukushima, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular news briefing in Beijing.

"The IAEA is actively setting up this working group now and has recently confirmed to China that it would invite Chinese experts to join the group," Wang said.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #128: Creepy Profiles Encountered On Japanese Dating Apps

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 16

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Going To The Gynecologist In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sealing the Deal: The Importance of the Hanko

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Golden Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 26-May 9

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

What to Expect At Japanese Weddings

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For April 19-25

Savvy Tokyo

Osaka

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

The Kitchari Cleanse: An Ancient Detox Diet

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Japan’s COVID-19 State of Emergency: What You Need to Know

GaijinPot Blog

Wakayama

GaijinPot Travel