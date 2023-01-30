Newsletter Signup Register / Login
China resumes issuing ordinary visas for Japanese citizens

BEIJING

China has resumed the issuance of ordinary visas for Japanese citizens traveling to the country, the Chinese embassy in Japan said on Sunday, in a move that could ease a diplomatic row.

Effective on Sunday, the embassy and Chinese consulates in Japan will resume the examination and issuance of ordinary visas for Japanese citizens to China, the embassy said in a statement.

China this month stopped issuing visas for Japanese nationals after Japan toughened COVID-19 border control rules for travelers coming directly from China.

Japan lodged a protest to China over the suspension of visas for Japanese citizens, asking Beijing to reverse the action.

