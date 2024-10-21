 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Amur carp, also known as "nishikigoi," are fed at a pond at Shukkeien, a historic Japanese garden in Hiroshima. Image: AP file
national

China to resume imports of Nishikigoi carp from Japan

0 Comments
TOKYO

China will resume imports of Nishikigoi, ornamental carp, from Japan that were halted last November amid a bilateral row over the release of treated radioactive water into the sea from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

The restart of shipments comes after the two Asian neighbors agreed last month that China would gradually lift its ban on marine product imports from Japan, imposed after the ocean discharge of radioactive water began in August 2023.

China has decided to accept imports from a total of six Nishikigoi farms in Niigata, Hiroshima and Fukuoka prefectures, designating them as quarantine facilities that can handle exports, according to the list published on the website of the country's customs authorities.

Beijing did not renew the necessary permits for exports and quarantine for Japanese Nishikigoi after they expired at the end of October last year.

In 2022, Japanese exports of Nishikigoi amounted to 6.3 billion yen. China was the biggest importer of the colorful carp that year at 1.2 billion yen, accounting for 19 percent of the total, according to Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Nomad Global-EX, an eSIM plan tailored for frequent travelers

1 eSIM covers 54 or 81 countries worldwide for 180 days or 365 days. Hotspot and top-up are supported.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

10 Anime With Compelling Female Characters to Enjoy

Savvy Tokyo

Is Fall the Best Time to Visit Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Japanese Seaweed: The Superfood You Can Find Everywhere (And Should Be Eating)

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

10 Hidden Autumn Foliage Spots in Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

What’s Japandi? Interior Decor Tips For Your Next Home Makeover

Savvy Tokyo

Karuizawa Shiraito Waterfall

GaijinPot Travel

How To Manage A Classroom in Japan as An English Teacher

GaijinPot Blog

5 Late Night Dessert Bars in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For October 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “Sex Isn’t Fun Anymore!”

Savvy Tokyo

Nintendo Museum

GaijinPot Travel