China to resume imports of Nishikigoi carp from Japan

Amur carp, also known as "nishikigoi," are fed at a pond at Shukkeien, a historic Japanese garden in Hiroshima.

China will resume imports of Nishikigoi, ornamental carp, from Japan that were halted last November amid a bilateral row over the release of treated radioactive water into the sea from the crippled Fukushima nuclear plant, sources familiar with the matter said Monday.

The restart of shipments comes after the two Asian neighbors agreed last month that China would gradually lift its ban on marine product imports from Japan, imposed after the ocean discharge of radioactive water began in August 2023.

China has decided to accept imports from a total of six Nishikigoi farms in Niigata, Hiroshima and Fukuoka prefectures, designating them as quarantine facilities that can handle exports, according to the list published on the website of the country's customs authorities.

Beijing did not renew the necessary permits for exports and quarantine for Japanese Nishikigoi after they expired at the end of October last year.

In 2022, Japanese exports of Nishikigoi amounted to 6.3 billion yen. China was the biggest importer of the colorful carp that year at 1.2 billion yen, accounting for 19 percent of the total, according to Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries.

