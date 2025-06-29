 Japan Today
Workers unload fish at a port in Fukushima prefecture in 2023, about a week after Japan began discharging treated wastewater from the Fukushima nuclear plant Image: JIJI Press/AFP/File
national

China to resume some Japanese seafood imports after Fukushima ban

1 Comment
BEIJING

China has lifted a ban on seafood imports from most regions of Japan, partially mending a years-long dispute over Tokyo's handling of nuclear wastewater.

Japan began gradually releasing treated wastewater from the stricken Fukushima nuclear plant into the Pacific Ocean in 2023.

The move was backed by the International Atomic Energy Agency but drew sharp criticism from Beijing, which banned imports of Japanese seafood as a result.

Samples from long-term monitoring of nuclear-contaminated water from Fukushima had "not shown abnormalities", China's General Administration of Customs said in a statement Sunday.

As a result, China "decided to conditionally resume" seafood imports from Japan, with the exception of imports from 10 of the country's 47 prefectures, including Fukushima and Tokyo, which remain banned.

In 2011, a huge earthquake triggered a deadly tsunami that swamped the Fukushima nuclear facility and pushed three of its six reactors into meltdown.

China, whose ties with Japan have long been strained by Tokyo's imperial legacy, vociferously opposed the release of the treated wastewater, casting it as environmentally irresponsible.

Production companies that had suspended imports must reapply for registration in China and would be "strictly" supervised, Beijing's customs administration said Sunday.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
As a result, China "decided to conditionally resume" seafood imports from Japan, with the exception of imports from 10 of the country's 47 prefectures, including Fukushima and Tokyo, which remain banned.

China still continuing its clear breach of WTO rules on the "Application of Sanitary and Phytosanitary Measures," despite stating it would lift this rule-breaking ban weeks ago, and having had it in place for close to two years now.

Let this be a lesson to everyone: never trust the CCP, and never rely on the Chinese market, as Emperor Xi can and will take everything away on a whim.

Diversify your markets, and treat any business with China merely as a bonus, never as a pillar of your operations.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

