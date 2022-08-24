China to resume visa issuance for Japanese students after 2-year hiatus

China will resume issuance of student visas to Japan-based applicants for the first time since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was in its early stages, according to the Chinese Embassy in Tokyo.

The embassy said Tuesday that applications for student visas could be accepted at its visa service centers and consulates general in Japan as Beijing gradually eases its COVID-19 regulations by shortening the quarantine period for overseas arrivals and resuming some direct flight operations.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a press conference last Friday that Beijing has made "active arrangements" for the resumption of student visa issuance. "We welcome the return of international students to China to resume their studies," he said.

According to the Japan Chamber of Commerce and Industry in China, at least 220 Japanese students who have enrolled in Chinese universities have not been able to travel to China due to visa restrictions.

