 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

China urges Japan to fulfill obligations over treated water release

0 Comments
BEIJING

China's top diplomat Wang Yi urged Japan on Tuesday to "earnestly fulfill its international obligations and responsibilities" over the discharge of treated radioactive water from the crippled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the sea.

At a symposium summing up China's foreign relations in 2024, Wang stressed China and Japan have confirmed that the two countries will promote a "strategic and mutually beneficial relationship" as well as "constructive and stable" ties. He also said Beijing has recently begun to conduct independent sampling and monitoring of the treated water in accordance with a bilateral accord.

China has said that after confirming the safety of the water in sampling tests, it will gradually ease the import ban that it imposed in August 2023 immediately after the release began. Beijing introduced the blanket ban, calling the released water "nuclear-contaminated."

Wang also pointed out 2025 will mark the 80th anniversary of "the victory of the Chinese people's war of resistance against Japanese aggression and the world anti-fascist war" and that Beijing will promote "a correct historical perspective," in a veiled warning against Japan.

As for Sino-U.S. relations, the top diplomat said Beijing is "ready to maintain dialogue" with Washington, manage differences, expand cooperation and "jointly explore the right way for the two major countries to get along," so as to benefit both nations and the world.

With tensions expected to increase between the world's two largest economies following U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's vow to increase import tariffs on all Chinese goods, Wang also expressed China's eagerness to boost ties with Europe and the "Global South" developing and emerging nations.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Skiing, hot springs and the namagahe

Uncover a different side of Japan this winter in Akita! 👹

Read More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 43

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “My Boyfriend Suddenly Changed” & “I Thought He Liked Me”

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Ink & Passion: Modern Women Writers Who Changed Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

The Best Ski Resorts Near Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For December 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

7 Japanese Nomikai Don’ts To Keep in Mind

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Inawashiro Snow Paradise

GaijinPot Travel

Why Americans In Japan Must File US Taxes

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

100 Yen Shop Must-Haves for Traveling

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Appi Kogen Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

Japan’s Year-End Jumbo Lottery

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Worried That Your Kids Could Be Losing Tradition After Living Abroad?

Savvy Tokyo