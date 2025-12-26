China urges travel agencies to reduce Japan-bound visitors by 40%

China has urged domestic travel agencies to reduce the number of Japan-bound tourists by 40 percent, industry sources said Thursday, amid a Beijing-Tokyo row over Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks on a Taiwan contingency.
Major travel agencies in China were told in late November to cut the number of Japan visa applications by 40 percent following Takaichi's Nov. 7 parliamentary remarks that suggested an attack on Taiwan could constitute a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, possibly involving its defense forces, the sources said.
In mid-November, the Chinese government called on its citizens to avoid visiting Japan, saying Takaichi's comments have ruined the atmosphere for people-to-people exchanges and increased risks to the safety of Chinese people in Japan.
Chinese nationals need to obtain visas to visit Japan and apply for them through designated travel agencies in China.
According to Chinese media reports, more than 1,900 Japan-bound flights, or over 40 percent of the total, were cancelled in China in December, while 2,195 flights will be scrapped in January, also about 40 percent.
In recent years, Japan was listed as one of the most popular destinations for Chinese travelers. But it was not among the top 10 popular overseas locations during the winter holidays in January and February next year, local media said.
Japanese statistics showed visitors from China rose only 3.0 percent in November from a year earlier, compared with a 22.8 percent rise in October, affected by the travel alert issued by the Chinese government.© KYODO
syniksan
Good work CCP & Takaichi. China's unruly tourists have ruined the atmosphere here for far too long.
Tamarama
Geez, they really have their panties in a knot over this, don't they?
This will hurt Japan financially, but for the rest of us, there will be less obnoxious people who don't know how to line up, wait their turn, push in front of others etc etc.
Nobody is upset about that here.
kyushubill
Thank you CCP. Your people are obnoxious and loud.
Moderator
Readers, there is no need to insult all Chinese tourists. It makes you look petty.
nohyphenmad
Only 40%. That is disappointing.
NCIS Reruns
If individual Chinese (as apart from their government) come to like Japan even a little bit more through their tourist experiences here, that can't be a bad thing. I think. So, okay, cut it by 40% (or even more), but don't make it impossible for the visitors who want to come.
buchailldana
My daughter flew from the Netherlands to Japan for Christmas with China Airlines.
Quite hard to get a flight back because of their cancellations and their customer service leaves a lot to be desired
WoodyLee
All for it.
WoodyLee
But those who are making money off Chinese Tourists wont agree, LOL
Fighto!
Less and less citizens of China are listening to the Communist Party. The CCP will "urge" and "advise," but a good number of people will simply ignore them - and likely go in smaller groups or individual travel.
This won't hurt Japan at all - the 60 million incoming tourist target by 2030 will still be achieved, I'm sure.
OssanAmerica
Time for Japanese hotels, stores, everyone who made tons of money on Chinese tourists to come back down to earth and cater to domestic customers and other tourists. Which will make most Japanese happy. Less crowding will make tourists from other countries happy. Those who made money hand over fist off the Chinese tourist hordes need to understand that that their profit was at the expense of everyone else.
wallace
Domestic tourism dropped with the increased international tourism to the popular places.
Hervé L'Eisa
Again, I agree with the reduction. Make it more. Living in an area with a large amount of Chinese tourists, I can personally attest that very many are very ill-mannered. Just a fact that the mod(s) doesn't like!
Harry_Gatto
China Airlines is the Taiwan national airline, I didn't know that they were cancelling flights.
Garthgoyle
All the hostility is from CCP, and then by some of the uneducated mainland travelers but not all, like these people who created an incident at Haneda recently.
You could see the Taiwanese tourist politely asking if he could sit down. To then the Chinese tourists yelling at the guy Taiwan is China. Followed by the Chinese tourists telling the Taiwanese tourist and Japanese cops to stop speaking "dog language" when they were both speaking in Japanese.
How is this not news?
https://youtu.be/KDNMX0JKJN8?si=803tkPKLHnciD3nK
stormcrow
I hope the Chinese government is successful in reducing the number of Chinese visitors to Japan. Their manners are atrocious.
mikeylikesit
In other words, the Chinese government urging individuals not to visit Japan failed. Now the government is trying to strong-arm the call through travel agencies.
Demanding a 40 percent reduction is comical. Make it all or nothing! If Japan and Takaichi are really evil and hostile, stop all travel. When China puts a target percentage on how much travel they will stop, it only underscores the absurd political theater.
oldman_13
Sadly Takaichi will never retract her statements. At this point it's a done issue, and the ones feeling ill effect are her fellow citizens.
nandakandamanda
The will of the people is secondary.
Garthgoyle
oldmen_13
You've got it all mixed. Citizens in Japan are not suffering. There are plenty of tourists coming to Japan from all around the world.
The ones feeling the ill effect every single time are the Chinese citizens living in China. They are the ones who cannot travel, get arrested every time they protest their government and can't even share meme of Winnie the Pooh.
Cephus
It seems the good people didn't listen to the CCP. First it was stop all Chinese from visiting Nippon, now it's reduce by 40 percent. Which only means one thing, the Chinese never stopped visiting Japan using their hard earned money!
Wesley
Only 40%?
To quote the Star Wars Jedi/Sith, Kylo Ren:
MORE!!!
OssanAmerica
Yes PM Takaichi will never retract her statement. Which was made not to China or even Taiwan. Nothing sad about it. China is just plain stupid for even demanding a retraction.
One would think that the US selling arms to Taiwan would be a bigger concern for China than what she said within Japan's domestic politics.
The ill effects of China's crybaby behavior is being felt by Chinese citizens who are being told where they can and can not go.
buchailldana
Harry Gatto
Sorry Air China
ian
Amazing
ian
Anyway, good for me personally, appreciate less crowd and more space
Ogaki
How about reducing travel from there to Japan by 100%? Believe me they won't be missed.
quercetum
China Airlines is Taiwan ROC as mentioned. They on paper claim to be the government of all of China.
Nibek32
I hate to say it, but Japan has been much more pleasant since the decrease of mainland Chinese tourists.
wallace
Fortunately, I do not live in a tourist city, even for the domestic ones. We do have a park with 30,000 Chinese plum trees to enjoy every February, and they are quiet and polite.