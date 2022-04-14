Chinese man gets Japan's 1st skilled worker visa with no time limit

A 35-year-old Chinese man has become the first person to be granted a resident status that effectively allows foreign blue-collar workers to stay in Japan indefinitely, the infrastructure ministry and a supporting organization said Thursday.
Weng Fei, an employee of a construction company in Gifu Prefecture, obtained Wednesday the Specified Skilled Worker No. 2 status under a policy introduced by Japan in April 2019 to attract foreign workers and address the country's severe labor shortage.
The system allows foreigners with certain Japanese language and vocational skills to apply for a resident status called Specified Skilled Worker No. 1, which grants working rights in 14 sectors, such as construction, farming and nursing, for up to five years.
Proficient laborers in two sectors -- construction and shipbuilding -- can further extend their stay by earning the Specified Skilled Worker No. 2 status. It allows holders to bring in family members and has no limit on the number of times they can renew their visa.
Weng, who first came to Japan in 2010 as a technical trainee to work at his current construction company, was granted the Specified Skilled Worker No. 1 status in 2020.
He later obtained grade 1 in the technical skills test, a national system to certify vocational abilities, meaning he has high-level skills in his field of work needed for positions other than managers.
He had worked as a site supervisor, and this experience was recognized when permitting him to upgrade to the No. 2 status, according to the supporting organization and the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism which oversees the construction industry.
Miki Sawamura, vice president of the Cooperative of Eco Project, a labor union actively supporting foreign workers, based in Gifu city, said the achievement was "the result of the employer's efforts to create a comfortable working environment for foreigners."
"In order to address the labor shortage, I hope the construction sector will work to improve the treatment of foreigners," Sawamura said.© KYODO
sakurasuki
Japan now able to show to those labor "trainee" that there's path for future, like getting Specified Skilled Worker Visa no-2 that allow for those worker to stay indefinite.
Problem his sucess story is only one from many that living in harsh condition during trainee program.
https://asia.nikkei.com/Spotlight/Japan-immigration/Foreign-interns-in-Japan-flee-harsh-conditions-by-the-thousands2
dagon
Is five years not a time limit?
And it sounds like Japan will be getting highly skilled individuals (maybe engineering degrees) with advanced level Japanese language skills... who will only be allowing to work in construction, agriculture, fishing, nursing?
Sounds like a sweet deal for someone....
Capuchin
The single beneficiary of a government program started 3 years ago whilst Japan's population decreases by almost half a million annually.
Meiyouwenti
“in two sectors—construction and shipbuilding”
Many Japanese would be disturbed to learn that in the near future Chinese Specified Skilled workers could be building ships for Japan’s Maritime Self Defense Force.
kurisupisu
Presently, Chinese students are doing the jobs that Japanese government workers were doing several years ago.
Reliance on Chinese labor might not be the panacea that the Japanese believe it to be.
Mat
Personally, I don't understand the whole difficult visa issue. If someone can come here and get a job, they should get a visa automatically and without question.
Having a job means the government gets paid taxes, why does the government not want more money?
Bart Fargo
Seems a bit ironic that the world's second largest economy would have its citizens wanting to move to another country for a better opportunity.
That says something about China right there.