Chinese man wins ¥1.8 billion from betting on Japanese horse races

By Ingrid Tsai, SoraNews24

Though many forms of gambling are illegal in Japan, one of the few ways people can legally gamble is through keiba, or betting on horse races. Strictly overseen by Japan’s Ministry of Agriculture, horse races run continuously throughout the year, frequented by listless middle-aged men and local gambling hobbyists.

However, for one Chinese man in his 30s who resided in Nagoya, betting on horse races was a lucky side gig as he was able to win 1.8 billion yen from his bets.

How did he do it? According to the Chunichi Shimbun, the Chinese man was able to amass 1.8 billion yen in winnings by using a special software program that predicted the winning horse of a race. In addition to using this software program, the Chinese man also received a hefty amount of financial capital from Chinese investment groups.

Using the software program, the extra funds, and online horse race betting websites, the Chinese man technically won 9.5 billion yen total but 7.7 billion yen was subtracted due to the cost of buying betting tickets.

While it’s unknown if the Chinese man was supposed to split his winnings with the investment groups that graciously provided him money, needless to say, many netizens were shocked as well as amused:

“Okay but like… what does he get after taxes?”

“I’m honestly having a hard time believing this. You sure this isn’t fake news?”

“Does he have a spare copy of the software?”

“Now that’s a story anyone can be honestly jealous of.”

“As long as you’ve got that capital, you can win at anything if you just spend it all!”

Unfortunately for the Chinese man though, he hid his gambling earnings and it wasn’t until he had to file his tax return that the Nagoya Tax Bureau discovered his secret. But even after coughing up the amount for his taxes and a heavy fine, the man was still left with 800 million yen.

The gambler who ran out of luck has returned to China, according to his mother who still resides in Japan.

Source: Chunichi Shimbun via Hamusoku

Read more stories from SoraNews24.

-- Osaka man wipes away millions in owed taxes by deducting losing horse race tickets

-- 23 people arrested in Aichi for operating and using illegal casino during coronavirus lockdown

-- Annual Japanese horse racing event to start off with a bang by collaborating with… Gundam?!

External Link

https://soranews24.com/2020/07/27/chinese-man-wins-1-8-billion-yen-from-betting-on-japanese-horse-races-whats-his-secret/

© SoraNews24