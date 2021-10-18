Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Chinese, Russian warships pass through Tsugaru Strait for 1st time

2 Comments
TOKYO

Chinese and Russian naval vessels on Monday passed together through the Tsugaru Strait, located between Japan's main island of Honshu and Hokkaido to the north, for unknown reasons, the Defense Ministry said.

It is the first time the Japanese ministry has confirmed Chinese and Russian warships going through the strait, with its narrowest point only 18.7 kilometers.

A total of 10 vessels belonging to their navies sailed from the Sea of Japan to the Pacific Ocean, the ministry said, adding Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force found destroyers and frigates at around 8 a.m. in waters about 110 km southwest of Okushiri Island in Hokkaido.

The narrow strait is nonterritorial and used for international navigation so the passage of foreign ships will not be unlawful. But the ministry said it is analyzing the two countries' intent.

China and Russia conducted a joint naval drill in the Sea of Japan this month and it is possible that some of the vessels were part of the exercise.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Things do not change very much since the days of the Cold War. Russia and China team up against the west.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

During the cold war there were many good movies and series back in the 80s. Maybe a good start to go back to that.

On topic.

It is a world issue not only the west.

The west always try to intervene which should also stop but making threats with military movements....

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

The Ins & Outs of Japanese Elementary School Holidays

Savvy Tokyo

5 Sweet Potato Treats in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 18-24

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #154: Do Not Eat, Drink or Break up in Our Store

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #153: A Timer-Lock Smartphone Case

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kicking Off: An Introduction to Japan’s American Football League

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Japanese Anime, Games and Movies Like ‘Squid Game’

GaijinPot Blog

The Real Costs of Buying and Selling a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For October 11-17

Savvy Tokyo

Cool Remote Work Opportunities in Japan for Experienced Techies, Teachers and Sales Pros

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

13 Halloween-Inspired Takeaway Treats In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo