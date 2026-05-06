 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Chinese ship suspected of marine survey in Japan EEZ off Senkakus

0 Comments
NAHA

A Chinese survey ship was spotted Tuesday having lowered a pipe-like object in waters within Japan's exclusive economic zone off the Senkaku Islands, southwestern Japan, the coast guard said.

The Japan Coast Guard said its patrol ship urged the Chinese vessel to stop its activity, suspecting that it was a survey conducted without Japan's prior consent.

The uninhabited islets in Okinawa Prefecture in the East China Sea are administered by Japan but claimed by China, with Chinese ships frequently observed in waters around them.

The coast guard also observed the Chinese ship conducting a survey around the waters last Wednesday and Saturday.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn extra income as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment. Tourist and student visas welcome!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Osu Kannon

GaijinPot Travel

How to Teach English in Japan (2026 Guide: Jobs, Salary and Visa)

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Showa Day Japan: Celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the Showa Era

GaijinPot Blog

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 18

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Real Anime Locations in Tokyo You Can Actually Visit

GaijinPot Blog

Ghibli Park

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Osaka Area Events for May 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Mother’s Day in Tokyo: Special Experience and Gift Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Area Events for May 2026

GaijinPot Blog

Sorakuen Garden 

GaijinPot Travel

Matsumae Park

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events for May 2026

Savvy Tokyo