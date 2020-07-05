Chinese ships make another lengthy intrusion into Japanese waters

Two Chinese Coast Guard ships entered Japanese territorial waters near disputed islands in the East China Sea and remained for another record length of time, the Japan Coast Guard said Sunday.

The two vessels stayed in the waters around the Senkaku Islands for 39 hours and 23 minutes after crossing into Japan's territory at around 2:25 a.m. Saturday.

This was longer than the 30 hours and 17 minutes of intrusion by Chinese coast guard ships recorded on Friday, the previous longest stay since Japan brought the islands under state control in September 2012.

The Japanese coast guard urged the Chinese ships not to approach a Japanese fishing boat and to leave the waters immediately.

In late June, China criticized a Japanese island municipality which has administrative authority over the disputed islands for its attempt to rename an area covering the Senkakus. Beijing claims the Japanese-administered islands, calling them Diaoyu.

The city assembly of Ishigaki in Okinawa Prefecture passed a resolution on June 22 to change the name of the area to "Tonoshiro Senkaku" from "Tonoshiro."

Japan, meanwhile, lodged a protest with China on Friday over the Chinese vessels entering Japanese territorial waters around the islets, the first intrusion since the municipality passed the resolution.

Chinese ships have been spotted around waters near the islets for 83 days in a row, the longest streak since the islands came under state control despite some recent thawing in bilateral relations. The two countries' ties have been frayed over the Senkaku issue and conflicting views over history related to World War II.

© KYODO