Christmas tree decorated with lost-and-found items at Fukuoka station

A Christmas tree decorated with unclaimed lost-and-found items, ranging from a guitar to the ubiquitous handheld fans used in summer, has been set up at a train station in Fukuoka Prefecture, southwestern Japan.

The tree, installed at JR Hakata Station by Kyushu Railway Co, is also adorned with sunglasses and other unclaimed items. It will be on display until Dec 25.

An event was also held with about 20 people including children from a local nursery school and station staff, who decorated the tree with message cards expressing their wishes to Santa Claus.

According to JR Kyushu, there were approximately 240,000 lost-and-found items in fiscal 2024, with Hakata Station accounting for less than 20 percent of the total across stations on Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands.

While cash and plastic umbrellas are the most common items, scarves and gloves increase during winter.

In Japan, with a few exceptions, if the owner of a lost-and-found item is not located even after three months since it is reported to the police, the finder can claim it.

"There were so many lost items in good condition and I'd been thinking that it was a waste," said Tomomi Odagiri, a staff member at Hakata Station who came up with the idea.

