Chubu airport operator launches new runway construction

NAGOYA

The operator of Chubu Centrair International Airport in central Japan held a ceremony Saturday to launch the construction of a new runway, following approval by the transport ministry earlier this month.

The new runway at the airport in Aichi Prefecture, which serves Nagoya city, is expected to be completed by fiscal 2027. The current runway at the airport will be renovated once the new one is operational.

The ceremony was attended by about 60 officials including Riki Inuzuka, president of Central Japan International Airport Co, Hiromasa Nakano, the minister of land, infrastructure, transport and tourism, and lawmakers from the prefecture.

