 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Rally at Shinjuku Station
Participants gather at a rally in front of JR Shinjuku Station in Tokyo to protest discrimination and misinformation against foreigners on Friday night. Image: Kyodo
national

Civic group rallies against anti-foreigner rhetoric ahead of Japan election

1 Comment
TOKYO

Residents gathered in Tokyo on Friday to oppose misinformation and discrimination against foreigners as campaigning for the Feb 8 general election effectively got under way.

Policies targeting foreigners have increasingly drawn attention since the previous national election last summer, underscored by the rise of the fringe party Sanseito, which advocated "Japanese First" and policies critics see as xenophobic.

At the rally organized by a civic group comprising lawyers and university faculty members, participants voiced concerns that xenophobic rhetoric could spread during the election campaign and called for "a society in which everyone is respected."

"We need to make visible the voices of citizens who are against candidates trying to win elections with false information and discrimination," said lawyer Keiko Ota, who organized the event in front of the busy JR Shinjuku Station.

Kihei Maekawa, a former top education ministry bureaucrat, criticized the government led by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi for trying to win voter support by "treating foreigners living in Japan as a nuisance."

Takaichi, a staunch conservative, called for a House of Representatives election to seek a public mandate for the three-month-old ruling coalition between her Liberal Democratic Party and the Japan Innovation Party. The LDP's campaign pledges signal a tougher stance on issues concerning foreigners, such as visa overstays.

During the rally, a message from Takaichi's predecessor, Shigeru Ishiba, was read aloud.

"The true essence of conservatism lies in a sincere and tolerant attitude that does not permit prejudice or discrimination, respects others, and listens humbly to differing opinions," said the former prime minister, who also belongs to the LDP.

© KYODO

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on February 14, 2026, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Surprised the right wing black bus boys didn’t show up to scare and intimidate …

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Karuizawa Prince Shopping Plaza

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

15 Japanese History Books to Read If You Want to Go Deeper

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Tsugaike Mountain Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Beginner’s Guide to CBD in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Furukawa Art Museum and Tamesaburo Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Opinion

Country Pushing a ‘Foreigner Crisis’ Bids to Host the 2035 Rugby World Cup

GaijinPot Blog

sports

Skiing in Japan: A Beginner’s Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Jan. 20 – 26)

GaijinPot Blog

winter

10 Fun Family Activities for Winter in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For January 2026

Savvy Tokyo

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 4

GaijinPot Blog