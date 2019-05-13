Classes at Prince Hisahito's school resume after knife incident

Classes at Prince Hisahito's junior high school in Tokyo resumed Monday with the 12-year-old prince attending as usual following an incident late last month in which an intruder left knives on his desk.

Ochanomizu University Junior High School suspended classes last week in the wake of the knife incident on April 26, which occurred just before the start of the extended 10-day holiday from April 27 to celebrate the enthronement of Prince Hisahito's uncle, Emperor Naruhito.

The prince did not appear to be nervous about going back to school, according to an Imperial Household Agency official.

Two knives that were attached to a stick with duct tape were found on the prince's desk at the school. Police arrested Kaoru Hasegawa for allegedly trespassing on the school's grounds disguised as a contractor.

The school held a parents meeting after the incident and apologized for not taking enough security precautions, pledging to strengthen measures to ensure the safety of students, according to people who attended it.

The suspect has told investigators he is against Japan's imperial system and intended to stab the prince. The imperial succession on May 1 promoted Prince Hisahito to second in line to the Chrysanthemum Throne.

