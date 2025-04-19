Mount Fuji climbers to be required to wear proper clothing

People planning to visit Mount Fuji will be required to wear appropriate climbing gear, the local government hosting the mountain's most popular trail said, as it begins accepting reservations next week.

As part of the online reservation process set to begin Thursday, visitors must agree to terms including wearing warm clothing and appropriate footwear, Yamanashi Prefecture said, adding that access to the Yoshida Trail may be denied for noncompliance.

The new measure comes amid a rise in foreign visitors and growing concerns about overcrowding, with many lightly dressed climbers seen on the mountain last year. Local governments are seeking to address these issues ahead of the climbing season starting in early July.

Climbers of the 3,776-meter peak will also be required to agree to rules such as not littering and not straying from designated trails, the prefecture said.

Reservations can be made on the official website with an advance payment of 4,000 yen.

Shizuoka Prefecture, which manages the other three trails, will require climbers to review rules and etiquette through its registration system, with the process set to begin in early May. The local government will also start collecting a 4,000 yen fee this summer.

Mount Fuji was designated a UNESCO World Cultural Heritage site in 2013. It attracts hundreds of thousands of climbers yearly during its official climbing season through September.

