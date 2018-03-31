Clinical embryonic stem cell trial eyed for 1st time in Japan

A medical institution has applied for approval to carry out a clinical trial that will attempt to use embryonic stem cells to treat babies with a severe liver ailment, a first in Japan.

The National Center for Child Health and Development plans to commercialize the process around 2020 to treat babies whose liver is unable to detoxify ammonia.

Embryonic stem cells will be taken from a donor and injected into a blood cell of a patient in the envisioned trial.

If a child patient's condition is serious, they may choose to have a liver transplant, but this can only be done if they weigh at least 6 kilograms. The new method involving embryonic stem cells could treat patients who are awaiting a transplant.

Embryonic stem cells are expected to advance regenerative medicine, as might induced pluripotent stem cells on which trial research for the treatment of eye diseases has begun in Japan.

