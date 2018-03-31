Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Clinical embryonic stem cell trial eyed for 1st time in Japan

0 Comments
TOKYO

A medical institution has applied for approval to carry out a clinical trial that will attempt to use embryonic stem cells to treat babies with a severe liver ailment, a first in Japan.

The National Center for Child Health and Development plans to commercialize the process around 2020 to treat babies whose liver is unable to detoxify ammonia.

Embryonic stem cells will be taken from a donor and injected into a blood cell of a patient in the envisioned trial.

If a child patient's condition is serious, they may choose to have a liver transplant, but this can only be done if they weigh at least 6 kilograms. The new method involving embryonic stem cells could treat patients who are awaiting a transplant.

Embryonic stem cells are expected to advance regenerative medicine, as might induced pluripotent stem cells on which trial research for the treatment of eye diseases has begun in Japan.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Pocket Shelter App

Download now!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Health & Beauty

5 Japanese Beauty Queens To Follow On YouTube

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 31-Apr 1

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Kunozan Toshogu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Vegan in Japan: 4 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Kamakura

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Shinrin-Yoku: The Japanese Art Of Forest Bathing

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Kuroe

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Business Organizations

Italian festival in Tokyo: Italia, amore mio! April 21-22

Insight Japan Today

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon