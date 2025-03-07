Closer economic ties a priority in diplomacy with U.S.: Japan survey

People in Japan believe closer economic ties should be a top priority in diplomacy with the United States, according to a government poll released Friday.

In the survey conducted last month, 52.1 percent of respondents picked "Economy, trade and finance" as an area in which Japan-U.S. relations should be strengthened, followed by "Security, counter terrorism, nuclear disarmament and nonproliferation" with 49.7 percent, on a question allowing multiple answers.

Asked if they thought the security environment surrounding East Asia was becoming increasingly severe, a combined 81.5 percent said "very much" or "somewhat."

Among such respondents, 57.4 percent said Japan should strengthen its cooperation with the United States, European countries and Australia to cope with the situation.

Regarding Japan's role in the United Nations, 40 percent said Tokyo should focus on reforming the world body, including its Security Council and General Assembly, followed by 36.9 percent who selected peacekeeping operations, with multiple answers possible.

The Foreign Ministry conducted the survey from Feb. 3 to 9 and 1,000 residents of Japan aged 18 or older responded.

