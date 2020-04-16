Cloth mask deliveries to begin Friday under controversial Abe initiative

Cloth masks started arriving at post offices in Tokyo on Thursday under a controversial Japanese government program for their universal distribution to help contain the novel coronavirus outbreak.
With the number of people infected with the pneumonia-causing virus drastically increasing in Tokyo and other big cities in recent weeks, the government will begin delivering two washable masks to each household by mail on Friday in hard-hit areas. It aims to complete delivery nationwide by the end of May.
The 46.6 billion yen program to distribute a total of 100 million masks, however, has been ridiculed by critics who call it a waste of taxpayer money and doubt the effectiveness of cloth masks compared with surgical ones that have become scarce.
They mock the initiative as "Abenomask," a pun on Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's "Abenomics," his signature economic policy.
"We want to get ready quickly and make sure people receive them," said a person in charge of delivery at Setagaya Post Office in Tokyo as boxes of masks were brought in by truck in the morning.
Cloth masks have wider gaps between fibers than surgical ones, but the government defends the program as "reasonable," saying distributing the masks will help reduce demand for disposable ones and ease public anxiety over the huge shortage of face masks.
Some people have openly said they do not need cloth masks, but flea market app operator Mercari Inc and Yahoo Japan Corp, which runs an online auction service, have said they will not allow the items to be sold on their platforms.© KYODO
3 Comments
Login to comment
rgcivilian1
Cloth? Is the material microfabric? If just cloth, I have a better idea, for every household who gets this mask, give it back and exchange it for the ones the government issues to the police the N95 mask.
JustMyThoughts
"Abenomask", wonderful. Humans are such smart@sses. (笑). Our institutions are failing us and I'm not certain how 'the people' are going to respond.
klausdorth
*"Cloth masks have wider gaps between fibers than surgical ones, but the government defends the program as "reasonable," saying distributing the masks will help reduce demand for disposable ones and ease public anxiety over the huge shortage of face masks."*
That's what experts also say, which means they are of little use only.
N 95 masks are the answer to the problem, but that would be asking for too much, I assume.
Hope that at least people working at hospitals who are in very close contact with COVID 19 patients will be able to get those high quality masks!
Northernlife
When I pay my taxes next year I can pay with these then...Thanks Abe
Mike
I live alone so I'll be wearing both of them for extra protection!
Thanks shinzy!
rainyday
We're saved! And just in the nic of time to as this thing spreads to.....
Never mind.