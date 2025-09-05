 Japan Today
A commemorative coin set marking the 40th anniversary of manga series "Dragon Ball" Image: Japan Mint
national

Coin sets celebrating 40th anniversary of 'Dragon Ball' to go on sale

TOKYO

The Japan Mint said Thursday it will issue two kinds of commemorative coin sets to mark the 40th anniversary of the hugely popular manga series "Dragon Ball."

The so-called proof coin set, with a silver medal featuring the design of series protagonist Goku in his child form, as well as a special leather case, will sell for 16,500 yen ($110) with 25,000 units available.

The second coin set, meanwhile, featuring a red copper medal with a design of Goku in his adult form, will sell for 3,100 yen, with 60,000 units available.

The mint will also issue coin sets featuring designs from the "Choju jinbutsu giga," or Scrolls of Frolicking Animals, a set of four scrolls from the 12th and 13th centuries recognized as national treasures.

A set based on the first volume will go on sale initially, while the rest are planned for release at later dates.

A case containing a red copper medal will be sold for 2,700 yen, with 30,000 units available.

Applications will be open from Friday through Sept 25 and will only be accepted by post or online. A lottery will be held if the number of applications exceeds the amount of stock.

