Many of Tokyo's popular and iconic Somei Yoshino cherry blossom trees were planted during Japan's postwar advancement in the 1960s, and are now getting old and frail.
Some have fallen and many others require support, triggering safety concern as the Japanese celebrate the season of their favorite flower.
Two cherry blossom trees collapsed on Thursday, one at Kinuta Park in downtown Tokyo and the other at the Chidorigafuchi greenway. The one in Kinuta Park damaged a fence while the other tree almost fell into the Imperial Palace moat, though nobody was injured.
The tree in Kinuta Park was 18 meters tall and 2.5 meters in diameter. It was among the oldest, believed to be more than 60 years old, officials said. In March, another old cherry tree collapsed at the park, injuring a passerby.
Last year, 85 trees fell in Tokyo parks, injuring three people, and many were cherry trees, according to Masakazu Noguchi, a Tokyo metropolitan official in charge of public parks.
People gather under the trees during the season of hanami, or cherry blossom viewing, and the collapse of trees has alarmed officials in Tokyo, the birthplace of the cherry blossom variety.
Tokyo assembly member Yutaka Kazama expressed concern on social media last month that “cherry blossom trees with their roots partially exposed or obviously rotten (at Kinuta park) seem dangerous," calling for firm safety measures but without quickly resorting to tree felling.
Aging and erosion by internal fungus growth are among the main causes for the deterioration of the cherry blossom trees.
A tree doctor, Hiroyuki Wada, said heavy tilting, holes or mushrooms growing at the bottom are signs to look for in order to avoid risk-prone trees. Risks increase when tree trunks retain water after rain, he said.
“Many trees in our daily lives were planted soon after the war and are now 70-80 years old and getting weaker," he said, adding that they are affected by extreme heat in the summer and an extensive dry season.
“I hope people think about the climate change through what's happening to the cherry blossom trees, which is very symbolic,” he said.
Following the March incidents, officials conducted tree health checks at Tokyo's main parks ahead of the cherry blossom viewing season.
At the Kinuta Park, officials have conducted preliminary inspections of more than 800 cherry trees. They chopped down a number of trees and posted warning signs near some trees but the tree that fell Thursday was without caution signs.
“At the moment, our measures are mostly temporary, not fundamental steps such as replanting,” Noguchi said. “We call on visitors to use caution because we cannot say it’s safe even after inspection.”
At the Inokashira Park, one of Tokyo’s most popular viewing spots, dozens of aging cherry blossom trees or their branches have been chopped down in recent years as part of a safe tree regeneration plan and for safety. Some people lamented on social media the empty spaces around a pond that used to be seamlessly encircled by flowering pink blossoms.
Wada says an effective regeneration plan is key to preserving cherry blossoms and their scenery.
Cherry blossom viewers say the news of falling cherry trees is worrisome, but they didn't want to miss the short-lived fluffy pink blossoms.
“I'm a bit worried, but I guess it's OK if we stay away from tree trunks,” said Lisa Suzuki.
Another visitor Akira Kamiyashiki said he came with his daughter despite the safety concerns because rain is expected over the weekend. “Seeing the keep-off signs, I now feel safe,” he said.
Cherry blossoms, or “sakura,” are Japan’s favorite flower and usually reach their peak in late March to early April, just as the country celebrates the start of a new school and business year. Many Japanese enjoy walking or picnicking under the trees.© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
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Tamarama
I am extremely concerned about this as well.
Bulb_a_day_garlic
Why not plant new ones? Would that be too expensive?
kohakuebisu
Somei yoshino saplings are about 1000 yen each in the shops. They can reach 10m high in 10 years, the ones I planted did, so yes, easily replaceable.
Its very impressive that they can hit 2.5m in diameter in 60 years. Sugi trees with trunks that thick at a shrine will be several hundred years old.
ClippetyClop
Really? That seems a little too short a time to reach that height.
But I suppose you probably know your stuff.
wallace
They need a survey. A fallen heavy tree could kill someone.
quercetum
You hear a lot of bragging in Japan about these ancient cherry trees — the real heavyweights like 三春滝桜 (Miharu Takizakura) out in Fukushima, 山高神代桜 (Yamataka Jindai‑zakura) in Yamanashi, and 石戸蒲ザクラ (Ishito Kabazakura) up in Saitama. Trees that have been standing there since before anybody invented weekends. A thousand years old, some of them. Two thousand, if you believe the locals — and frankly, I do. Those trees look like they’ve seen more history than a library.
But the minute you ask someone what kind of cherry tree they are, suddenly every amateur botanist in the country turns into a nervous little worry wart and blurts out the same magic word:
“Somei‑Yoshino (染井吉野)!”
If you say so. And Shibuya Crossing is practically empty on weekends.
The Somei‑Yoshino didn’t even show up until the 1800s. Back when those ancient giants were sprouting, nobody was naming cherry trees like they were boutique cupcakes — no Gotemba 御殿場桜, no Youko 陽光桜, no Higan 彼岸桜, no Miyabi 雅桜, no Yokohi 楊貴妃桜. They were just trees. Tough ones. The kind that didn’t need a fancy label to justify their existence.
Meanwhile, the modern Somei‑Yoshino — the one plastered all over postcards and tourism posters — starts falling apart at about 80 years old. Eighty! That’s barely middle‑aged for a tree. By then the branches get so heavy the city bureaucrats start sweating about lawsuits, and next thing you know they’re trimming the poor thing like it’s a public menace instead of a plant.
So why do the old ones live a thousand years while the new ones keel over like they forgot to plug themselves in?
Because the ancient varieties were built like a foreigner in Tokyo — the kind who’s learned to toughen up emotionally after years of watching tired commuters cling to the overhead straps rather than take the empty seat next to them. You get used to it. You stop taking it personally — thick trunks, deep roots, and a constitution that laughs at storms. The Somei‑Yoshino, on the other hand, is a show pony. Gorgeous, sure. But don’t ask it to carry anything heavier than a picnic blanket.
And that brings me to you folks.
Since everyone in Japan seems to have an opinion about cherry trees — even when they’re wrong — I might as well ask:
What’s your favorite cherry variety?
Are you a Somei‑Yoshino loyalist, a Higan‑zakura romantic, or one of those contrarians who swears the old trees taste better just because they’re old?
I’m curious what you’ll say. After all, the trees aren’t talking. But the people sure are.
Firefly
Heads up, I think your LLM went completely off the rails there. Maybe check the output next time before copypasting?
quercetum
30 feet easily. They are one of the fastest growing trees if not the fastest. If you've got a sunny spot and moisture, don't plant the big cherries, they'll invariably outgrow their spot allocated like they’ve mistaken your tiny patch of grass for Hampstead Heath.
quercetum
Cherries really are sensibly priced in Japan. In Tokyo you can often pick up a 1‑metre Somei‑Yoshino (染井吉野) — sometimes even 1.3 metres — for around 800 yen. We’re talking a six‑inch pot, maybe a 1.5‑litre size. The exact price depends on the variety, of course, but because they grow at such a ridiculous pace, the market keeps them cheap.
If you want something a little different, I’d recommend Jindai‑Akebono (神代曙). It stays a touch smaller than the Somei‑Yoshino, and the blossoms have a gentle pink that looks far more cheerful than that greyish cast the Yoshino gets in this weekend’s rainy weather.
quercetum
While cherry trees are wonderfully affordable in Japan, it takes real time and patience for them to develop those lovely 2.5‑metre trunks and the beautifully contorted, almost sculptural limbs we all admire. That maturity can’t be rushed; it’s something nature does in her own good time.
Here in Japan, of course, cherries are planted everywhere — almost to excess — swept along by the national enthusiasm for blossoms that mark the start of a new year. It’s charming, it truly is, but it does mean that many of the young trees arriving from growers are little more than straight, eager saplings, sometimes four meters tall yet lacking that graceful, time‑worn character we associate with the classics.
And as any gardener knows, those older, more expressive limbs can become liabilities in public spaces, which is why they’re so often replaced. It’s a pity, but it’s also part of the natural cycle of tending a landscape that values beauty as much as safety.
Such is life with cherries: fleeting - 花吹雪, lovely, and always worth cherishing — even when they’re planted a bit more enthusiastically than strictly necessary.
quercetum
The cherries in Nakameguro（中目黒） -- perhaps Shukugawa Park (夙川公園) or Philosopher's Path (哲学の道) in your neck of the woods -- have been reduced to bare limbs, and one can see why: the lawyers hover as closely as the tourists. A heavy bough comes down in the wrong direction and suddenly everyone discovers an urgent need for a survey. Fair enough — a falling tree can do real harm — but there ought to be some middle ground between prudent maintenance and outright amputation.
It’s a familiar story. Walk through Hyde Park after a winter storm and you’ll see the same nervous over‑correction: venerable trees clipped back to within an inch of their dignity, not because they’re dying, but because someone in an office fears they might. Beauty trimmed to satisfy liability.
Japan, for all its love of cherry blossoms, is no different. The impulse to protect is understandable; the results, occasionally, rather less so.
MiuraAnjin
Planted post war through to the '60s, reached their peak in the late '80s and early '90s, since when growth has stagnated and they're now decrepit and falling over over by one.
Perfect metaphor for Japanese companies.
Make this guy P.M.