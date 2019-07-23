Colonial-era Korean laborers want Mitsubishi compensation

Colonial-era Korean forced laborers launched a legal step Tuesday to get court approval for the sale of local assets of their former Japanese employer Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, which has refused to compensate the former workers.
South Korea's Supreme Court last year ordered two Japanese companies, including Mitsubishi, to pay compensation to some aging Korean plaintiffs who were forced to work for them when the Korean Peninsula was under Tokyo's 1910-45 colonial rule. The Japanese firms have refused to abide by the rulings, siding with their government's position that all compensation issues were settled when Japan and South Korea established diplomatic ties in 1965.
On Tuesday, lawyers for ex-laborers for Mitsubishi formally requested a district court in South Korea to authorize the sales of some of the firm's assets in South Korea, which have already been seized, according to a civic group supporting the former laborers.
"There is a limit in our waiting," a group statement said. "Regrettably, three plaintiffs have passed away this year alone while Mitsubishi has been refusing to implement the court rulings."
If the court approves, Mitsubishi's assets will be put up for auction to raise funds to pay the compensation in a process expected to take several months.
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters later Tuesday that Tokyo is concerned about the development.
"The movement of cashing assets of Japanese companies is very concerning," Suga said. "We strongly urge the Korean side to take measures to correct this illegal condition, and there is no change to our position."
South Korea and Japan are currently engaged in escalating trade and political disputes over Japan's decision to tighten the approval process for the export of some high-tech materials.
South Korea believes the trade restriction was retaliation to its court rulings on forced laborers. Japan has denied that, saying its steps were taken out of national security concerns.© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Chip Star
If it's okay for Japan to bang on about the Kurils after having disclaimed any ownership in the San Francisco Peace Treaty, it's okay for the Koreans to expect compensation for their enslavememt by Japanese companies.
Yubaru
This is getting out of hand here. The repercussions are starting to be felt in the tourism industry down here already, as cancellations have been increasing, and groups that have traditionally traveled back and forth from SK to Japan and vice versa, school trips, tours, training sessions, etc, are making other plans.
The economic effects are going to hurt both sides, and it's childish in my opinion, to state, "Oh Korea is going to hurt more than Japan" as BOTH sides end up paying for it!
Japan and Korea SHOULD be friends, "average" people in both countries get along quite well, but when both sides start escalating the conflict, everyone loses!
OssanAmerica
These people should be bringing an action against the South Korean government which received money from Japan in 1965 that was to be paid to "individuals who suffered". But they are so brainwashed that they are oblivious to the fact that they are causing a massive breakdown in SK-JPN relations that will have devastating economic effects on their own country. And typical of the SK government they brazenly defy the 1965 Treaty and it's specific clause calling for Arbitration. SK is breaking the basis of international relations in a way that will affect the entire world, and they have their heads in the clouds thinking that the "world" is going to support them against Japan. Moon will go down in SK history as having wrecked SK politically and economically.
AlexBecu
1965 Treaty of Basic Relations between Japan and South Korea cover all claims, followed by the 1990 Kaifu apology, 1994 Asian Women’s Fund and 2015 comfort women agreement.
Chip Star
Why can't Japan abide by the San Francisco Peace Treaty regarding the Kurils?
Dango bong
Alex agreed, petulant child nation Korea has trouble honoring their agreements
Velius
I’m quite surprised to see “DIE” written on a Japanese flag in that photo; no mention of it in the caption.
With this and the other recent escalations, when will the SK government realize things are out of hand? I think karma will come back to haunt them if, like the Chinese, they think it’s politically convenient to stoke endless anti-Japanese sentiment as a way to distract from other domestic issues.
Yubaru
I had a discussion about this very topic with a co-worker, he is rather young, mid-20's , and he got rather excited and animated about this issue. He thinks the Koreans who are bitching about this issue are 100% wrong, based upon the 1965 agreement.
I also get the impression that there are plenty of other Japanese who are thinking the very same thing.
He loves Korean culture, Korean food, and has been to Korea a number of times, but now, he is thinking that he needs to "take a break" from it, until things "cool down".
yoshi
There is a word "death" under the picture of PM Abe. What a horrible and vulgar appeal.
Omachi
While I too believe that the 1965 agreement covered these claims, it is also true that the claimants have not been compensated. It is a basic requirement of doing business overseas that a company follow all local laws, and as such Mitsubishi and other companies need to pay the court ordered compensation. The Japanese government could choose to recognize these payments as extortion, and recompense them thru the tax programs.