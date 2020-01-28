Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Comedian Terumasa Uchimura, TV announcer Asami Miura voted most ideal bosses

TOKYO

Japanese comedian Teruyoshi Uchimura, 55, from the duo Utchan Nanchan and Nippon Television (NTV) announcer Asami Miura, 32, have been voted the most ideal bosses to work for, according to an annual survey by Japanese insurance company Meiji Yasuda Life.

Uchimura, half of the Japanese comedy duo Utchan Nanchan, and Miura both topped the list for the fourth straight year. Male comedian Kazlaser was voted second for the men, comedian-actor Osamu Shitara was third, while former Seattle Mariners slugger Ichiro came in at fourth. For the women, Yuki Amami was second, followed by comedian Asako Ito.

The survey asked new recruits to imagine which celebrity would be an ideal boss. The survey was conducted among male and female university graduates who are planning to enter the workforce this spring, and received responses from approximately 1,850 students.

Regarding the reasons people chose these two celebrities, the majority cited their “approachable” and “friendly” demeanor.

It is telling that the only options on the survey were, by definition, people who aren't actually bosses.

The implication I suppose is that nobody in Japan would ever want to work for a boss who is actually a boss. Which, based on my limited experience working under bosses at Japanese companies, makes sense to me.

