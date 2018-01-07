Coming-of-Age Day ceremonies held across Japan

A security guard restrains a male participant who attempted to climb onto the stage during Monday morning's Coming-of-Age Day ceremony in Yokohama.

New adults attended ceremonies and festive events across Japan on Monday to mark Coming-of-Age Day.

Coming-of-Age Day -- Seijin no Hi (成人の日) -- is held on the second Monday of the year. It is celebrated by those who turned 20 during the previous year or will do so before March 31 this year.

To mark the occasion, women traditionally wear furisode kimono (only single women wear them in Japan), while most young men opt for just regular suits.

At Yokohama Arena, around 37,000 new adults attended a ceremony in the morning. Last year, some of the participants turned up with alcohol, so this year, nobody was allowed to bring alcohol into the venue. However, some of the new adults, who appeared to be drunk, tried to jump up onto the stage during the ceremony and had to be restrained by security guards.

Japanese women pose for a group photo before a ceremony to celebrate Coming-of-Age Day in Yokohama on Monday. Photo: AP/Koji Sasahara

Men arrive to attend their Coming-of-Age Day ceremony at an amusement park in Tokyo on Monday. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

At Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, hundreds of kimono-clad adults and their families could be seen throughout the day offering prayers for the New Year, despite the rainy weather.

As always, one of the most popular spots was Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, where about 2,000 new adults took part in festivities. Young Japanese women posed for photos with Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Toshimaen amusement park was another favorite spot.

In Miyagi, Iwate and Fukushima prefectures, which were hit by the March 11, 2011 disaster, ceremonies were tinged with sadness as young people remembered their friends who perished in the disaster. Some new adults posed for photos with portraits of deceased classmates.

In other areas of Tohoku, parents of children who died and who would have been 20, attended with photos of their daughters wearing kimonos so they could be present in spirit. Some young adults, whose parents died in the disaster, brought photos of their parents to the ceremony.

According to the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry, as of Jan 1, there were an estimated 1.23 million new adults, unchanged from a year earlier and equating to less than 1 percent of the population for the eighth straight year. Of the 1.23 million new adults, 630,000 are men and 600,000 are women, according to statistics from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Among a total population of 126.70 million, new adults account for only 0.97%. Their number has been halved from its 1970 peak of 2.46 million, which was the highest figure since comparable data became available in 1968.

The National Institute of Population and Social Security Research predicted that the number of new adults will dwindle to 1.08 million in 2025.

Turning 20 in Japan means that young people also have the right to vote, smoke, drink alcohol and marry without permission from their parents – all officially, that is. From a law enforcement perspective, it means that offenders are no longer considered minors and crime suspects can be named, although there are discussions to lower the age for that to 18.

