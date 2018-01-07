Coming-of-Age Day ceremonies held across Japan

New adults attended ceremonies and festive events across Japan on Monday to mark Coming-of-Age Day.
Coming-of-Age Day -- Seijin no Hi (成人の日) -- is held on the second Monday of the year. It is celebrated by those who turned 20 during the previous year or will do so before March 31 this year.
To mark the occasion, women traditionally wear furisode kimono (only single women wear them in Japan), while most young men opt for just regular suits.
At Yokohama Arena, around 37,000 new adults attended a ceremony in the morning. Last year, some of the participants turned up with alcohol, so this year, nobody was allowed to bring alcohol into the venue. However, some of the new adults, who appeared to be drunk, tried to jump up onto the stage during the ceremony and had to be restrained by security guards.
At Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, hundreds of kimono-clad adults and their families could be seen throughout the day offering prayers for the New Year, despite the rainy weather.
As always, one of the most popular spots was Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, where about 2,000 new adults took part in festivities. Young Japanese women posed for photos with Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Toshimaen amusement park was another favorite spot.
In Miyagi, Iwate and Fukushima prefectures, which were hit by the March 11, 2011 disaster, ceremonies were tinged with sadness as young people remembered their friends who perished in the disaster. Some new adults posed for photos with portraits of deceased classmates.
In other areas of Tohoku, parents of children who died and who would have been 20, attended with photos of their daughters wearing kimonos so they could be present in spirit. Some young adults, whose parents died in the disaster, brought photos of their parents to the ceremony.
According to the Internal Affairs and Communications Ministry, as of Jan 1, there were an estimated 1.23 million new adults, unchanged from a year earlier and equating to less than 1 percent of the population for the eighth straight year. Of the 1.23 million new adults, 630,000 are men and 600,000 are women, according to statistics from the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.
Among a total population of 126.70 million, new adults account for only 0.97%. Their number has been halved from its 1970 peak of 2.46 million, which was the highest figure since comparable data became available in 1968.
The National Institute of Population and Social Security Research predicted that the number of new adults will dwindle to 1.08 million in 2025.
Turning 20 in Japan means that young people also have the right to vote, smoke, drink alcohol and marry without permission from their parents – all officially, that is. From a law enforcement perspective, it means that offenders are no longer considered minors and crime suspects can be named, although there are discussions to lower the age for that to 18.© Japan Today/Kyodo
Tamarama
Saw a couple of the girls in Yokohama this morning. Absolute works of art. Beautiful.
Interesting choice for the first image there JT....
Middleoftheroad
I thought the same thing, they should have switched the bottom and top photos, why does everything always have to start out on a negative!?
Reckless
Cripes! Thought that photo was from Philippines drug war or something at first glance! Seems like an overreaction to put the young lady in a choke hold...
Kiwi in Okinawa
I have to agree the posting of that first photo sheds negative light on the day straight away. How about showing off how amazing some of the outfits people wear for this one day. It is as important as the wedding outfits used. Often more so for the individuals as they have saved hard as students to afford these, opposed to adults who may earn more for wedding outfits, or have families help pay towards them.
The photo focuses on a tiny tiny handful of the 37,000 mentioned at that one event.
Kiwi in Okinawa
To add, I am kind of disapointed it's a wet day here in Okinawa, I love seeing the "new adult" males with all their pimped out cars and outfits driving around.. I do hope to still see some later tonight..
Harry_Gatto
Young lady?
Thunderbird2
Going by the strange hair colours of the person in the stranglehold she could have been a protester of some description... possibly
nandakandamanda
The top photo is more newsworthy, especially as Coming-of-Age ceremonies have often been badly disrupted in recent years throughout Japan. There is an unruly element that likes to go seriously overboard, and Japanese society at large wrings their hands over such behavior.
Perhaps it is their first chance to drink legally, and to show at the same time how much they were bored by the stiff formality of all the ceremonies they were forced to attend and listen to in their lives so far.
Goodlucktoyou
20 years is in fact young, sir.
marcelito
Tussle with security guards handbook 101...dont wear girlie sandals.
Schopenhauer
A kimono rental and dressing service company in Yokohama suddenly disappeared on the day of Coming of Age Day and many girls affected could not attend the ceremony. The company telephones are disconnected.
smithinjapan
Agree with the photo arrangement. Congrats to all the "new adults" out there, and please strive to do your best not only for yourselves, but those around you as well.
Schopenhauer: Obviously the company scammed the poor young ladies. Hopefully those responsible are caught and charges brought against them, as well as the young ladies and their families bringing about lawsuits. You should always be careful when dealing with companies in any matter where you have to give massive down payments, and I'm sure the young ladies are devastated. Hopefully they find solace in the fact that they are not alone, and at some point with the lawsuit money can have their own SEijin-no-hi another day.
Matthew Simon
The age old tradition of celebrating becoming an adult by acting like a 3 year old child.
Garthgoyle
Should have omitted that photo and focused on the rest of the article, I'm my opinion.
Disillusioned
Looking at that cover photo I fear that idiot is far from coming of age.
Pukey2
reckless:
Hahaha. Me too. Either that or the US.
......where they'll learn about the responsibilities of adulthood by riding on rollercoasters, taking victory/peace poses with Mickey Mouse, and saying 'kawaii' all day long while being fixated at the cute characters. Oh lord.
Brian Wheway
@ reckless the lady thats in a choke hold is a man. as for the company that took the cash deposits and then did a runner knew what they were doing, what a despicable thing to do, I hope the scum get caught and get there comeuppance. Coming of age is one of those milestones in life that you remember for the rest of your life, and it should be a happy one. I hopped to see more pictures of these ladies wearing there furisode, some of the stitch and embroidery work is exquisite. I would of liked to see more of the celebrations from Iwate and fukashima area that must have been a sad day and a happy day for those who lost friends and family.
DaveAllTogether
I have two more years before I have to go through this; the financial heartbreak of having girl triplets!
WA4TKG
Drug War, Lady in a choke hold, lol. Obviously you haven’t been in Japan long, LMAO.
Reckless
@DaveAllTogether, WOW! Triplets! That must be interesting and EXPENSIVE!!!
smithinjapan
DaveAllTogether: "I have two more years before I have to go through this; the financial heartbreak of having girl triplets!"
Ouch. Start saving now.
tinawatanabe
Those ceremonies are not mandatory. You don't have to attend if you don't want to.
DaveAllTogether
I have been putting a little bit away here and there. Fortunately, I work for an airline, and as a captain of several years I make a decent salary. Still, kimono for three is not an easy thing to say.
On top of that I have two boys (of different ages). All our kids are heavily involved in different activities; go cart, football, marching band.
Harry_Gatto
Well, getting one girl through her teenage years is bad enough but three of them! You have my sympathy and congratulations for making it this far.
thepersoniamnow
That’s a straight up reverse neck crank the old man got the kid in.
Its a hip movement and twist away from being a tap. Nice move sir!
cucashopboy
I happened to be outside Toshimaen amusement park this afternoon and saw the guy in the bottom photo in person, very impressive he looked too.
itsonlyrocknroll
The photo of a man in a headlock is neither objective or necessary.
Hi smithinjapan, they are fortunate to have such devoted parents, I am sure they will do you proud, if leave you both a tad penniless.
itsonlyrocknroll
Humbly, my sincere apologies DaveAllTogether and smithinjapan my only excuse is a long day, and fecklessly glancing at comments, instead of reading fully .
Myhumbletake
Come on. Let the kids kid.
wtfjapan
the financial heartbreak of having girl triplets! thats the least of your worries, wait until all those hormone overdosed boys start chasing them. LOL
Goodlucktoyou
except Japanese boys are not hormone overdosed...i would be be more worried about the Olympic athletes and the tag ons who will stay.
NCIS Reruns
I hadn't realized Japan observes a National Pro Wrestling Day.
quercetum
The person who chose this photo has some serious issues and just doesn’t get it.
Educator60
Kiwi,
“It is as important as the wedding outfits used. Often more so for the individuals as they have saved hard as students to afford these, opposed to adults who may earn more for wedding outfits, or have families help pay towards them.”
One, many 20-year-olds are no longer students. Two, (although those who buy the juvenile delinquent type of outfits might be a different case, in my observations over 40 years the purchase or rental of the outfits is mostly paid for by parents/grandparents.
I saw interviews with some of those who had planned to rent their outfits from the company that disappeared. One lady mentioned having made the reservation for her daughter two years ago and paying ¥400,000 to ¥500,000.
Luddite
Why choose that photo?
Usagi Youjinbou
New Year's resolution at Japan Today: Get even more advertising revenue as possible in whatever means necessary to generate more clicks on the content.
Seems like the tactic is working so far...
nandakandamanda
Tina: “Those ceremonies are not mandatory. You don't have to attend if you don't want to.”
Tina, I was talking about all their young lives throughout school, (entrance, graduation, etc.) not these Coming-of-Age ceremonies.