Coming-of-Age Day ceremonies held across Japan

Japanese women wearing kimonos take selfies at their Coming-of-Age Day celebration ceremony at Toshimaen amusement park in Tokyo on Monday.

New adults attended ceremonies and festive events across Japan on Monday to mark Coming-of-Age Day.

Coming-of-Age Day -- Seijin no Hi (成人の日) -- is held on the second Monday of the year. It is celebrated by those who turned 20 during the previous year or will do so before March 31 this year.

Yokohama Arena is filled with new adults during Monday's Coming-of-Age Day ceremony. Photo: AP/Kiichiro Sato

To mark the occasion, women traditionally wear furisode kimono, while most young men opt for just regular suits, although some men have been getting more creative in recent years, injecting a bit of color into their outfits.

At Meiji Shrine in Tokyo, hundreds of kimono-clad adults and their families could be seen throughout the day offering prayers for the New Year.

Mickey Mouse entertains attendees during a Coming-of-Age ceremony at Tokyo Disneyland. Photo: AP/Jae C Hong

As always, one of the most popular spots was Tokyo Disneyland in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, where more than 2,000 new adults took part in festivities. Young Japanese women posed for photos with Mickey and Minnie Mouse. Toshimaen amusement park was another favorite spot.

In Osaka, about 100 new adults climbed the stairs up to the top of the 60-story, 300-meter-high Abeno Harukas building.

In what has become an annual event in Miyagi, Iwate and Fukushima prefectures, which were hit by the March 11, 2011 disaster, ceremonies were tinged with sadness as young people remembered their friends who perished in the disaster. Some new adults posed for photos with portraits of deceased classmates. In other areas of Tohoku, parents of children who died and who would have been 20, attended with photos of their daughters wearing kimonos so they could be present in spirit. Some young adults, whose parents died in the disaster, brought photos of their parents to the ceremony.

The age of legal adulthood in Japan will be lowered from 20 to 18 in April 2022 following a Civil Code revision. The country's minimum voting age was also reduced to 18 after a revised election law came into effect in June 2016.

