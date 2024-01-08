Coming-of-Age Day ceremonies held across Japan

Three women take a selfie as they celebrate Coming-of-Age Day at Tokyo DisneySea in Chiba Prefecture on Monday.

Young women in colorful kimonos and and smartly-dressed men celebrated Coming-of-Age Day at ceremonies across Japan on Monday.

Coming-of-Age Day is held annually on the second Monday of January.

As usual, Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea were popular spots for young adults to celebrate the day after their ceremonies.

Yokohama Arena held three ceremonies, attracting 35,000 participants. One of the biggest ceremonies was held at Kitakyushu Media Dome, attended by about 8,000 new adults.

The government lowered the age of adulthood to 18 from 20 in April 2022 by revising the Civil Code and changing the legal definition of an adult for the first time in over 140 years, opening up new freedoms and responsibilities for 18- and 19-year-olds.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, as of Jan 1, there were an estimated 1.06 million people (550,000 men and 520,000 women) celebrating Coming-of-Age Day in 2024, a decrease of 60,000 from last year.

