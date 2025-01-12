 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
national

Coming-of-Age Day ceremonies held across Japan

0 Comments
TOKYO

Young women in colorful kimonos and and smartly-dressed men celebrated Coming-of-Age Day at ceremonies across Japan on Monday.

Coming-of-Age Day is held annually on the second Monday of January.

As usual, Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea were popular spots for young adults to celebrate the day after their ceremonies. About 2,000 new adults were invited to a special Twenty Years Old Gathering event at DisneySea.

In Osaka, an event was held in which 20-year-olds climbed the stairs of a 300-meter-tall building to the observation deck on the 60th floor.

This event is held every year at the Abeno Harukas high-rise building in Abeno Ward, Osaka, under the theme of "Climbing the Stairs to Adulthood." Participants walked up the stairs from the basement floor to the 60th floor, where the observation deck is located.

Yokohama Arena had the biggest gathering with approximately 11,000 people attending a morning ceremony. A second ceremony was held in the afternoon.

The government lowered the age of adulthood to 18 from 20 in April 2022 by revising the Civil Code and changing the legal definition of an adult for the first time in over 140 years, opening up new freedoms and responsibilities for 18- and 19-year-olds.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, the number of 18-year-olds in Japan totaled 1.09 million as of Jan 1.

Of those who have reached Japan's legal adult age, 560,000 were men and 530,000 were women, accounting for 0.88 percent of the total population, the ministry said.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Shop Exclusive Japanese Stores!

ZenMarket helps you buy and ship goods from Japan.

Buy Now

0 Comments
Login to comment

Nothing says officially becoming an adult like a trip to....Disneyland.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Food Allergies in Japan: A Quick Guide To Know & Understand Them

Savvy Tokyo

10 Tips to Level Up Your Japanese in the New Year

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

Rescue Your Dry Winter Skin in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Seijin No Hi: Celebrating Japanese Youth’s Rite of Passage

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Why Are There So Many Cults in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Japanese Winter Home Insulation Hacks

GaijinPot Blog

winter

Maebashi Hatsuichi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For January 2025

Savvy Tokyo

winter

Osaka Toka Ebisu Festival

GaijinPot Travel

30 Tattoo Friendly Onsen in Japan

GaijinPot Travel

Could You Date A Japanese Host? Here’s My Experience

Savvy Tokyo