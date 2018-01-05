Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Twenty-two employees of Hato Bus Co celebrate Coming-of-Age Day in Tokyo on Friday. Photo: KYODO
national

Coming-of-Age Day ceremony held early for Hato Bus employees

6 Comments
TOKYO

Hato Bus Co on Friday held a Coming-of-Age ceremony for 22 employees in Tokyo ahead of Monday’s national holiday because the women will be working that day.

Coming-of-Age Day -- Seijin no Hi (成人の日) -- is held on the second Monday of each year. It is celebrated by those who turned 20 during the previous year or will do so before March 31 this year.

To mark the occasion, women traditionally wear furisode kimono.

Hato Bus held its ceremony early for the 57th year in a row. The 22 women, who are bus guides, come come from Tokyo, Hokkaido, Yamagata and Kagoshima prefectures.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tax Issues in Japanese Real Estate Investment

Jan 30th (Tues), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

6 Comments
Login to comment

The 22 women, who are bus guides, come come from Tokyo, Hokkaido, Yamagata and Kagoshima prefectures

No male bus guides or female drivers? Quite telling.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Perhaps not the norm, yet, but there are male tour bus guides in Japan. And plenty female tour bus (and city bus) drivers.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Did they only hire women? That is weird. 22 people and not one of them male. So much for diversity.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Sweet.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Kimono worn by girls on this day cost their parents a huge money. In Nagoya, they have a saying if a house has three daughters, the house go broke.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I once dated a female bus tour guide...she told they get hit on by the drivers and the passengers all the time, especially during the rest stops at service stations.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Beaches

Inamuragasaki Beach

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

6 Healthy Eateries In Central Tokyo To Help You Stay Fit, Well And Satisfied

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Nasu

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Win a FREE pass to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Free Massage

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Parks and Gardens

Mother Farm

GaijinPot Travel

Vegan in Japan: 4 Veg-Friendly Eateries in Fukuoka

GaijinPot Blog

A Year in Japan Through Emoji

GaijinPot Blog

4 Tips to Level-Up Your Japanese in the New Year

GaijinPot Blog