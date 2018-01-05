Coming-of-Age Day ceremony held early for Hato Bus employees

Hato Bus Co on Friday held a Coming-of-Age ceremony for 22 employees in Tokyo ahead of Monday’s national holiday because the women will be working that day.
Coming-of-Age Day -- Seijin no Hi (成人の日) -- is held on the second Monday of each year. It is celebrated by those who turned 20 during the previous year or will do so before March 31 this year.
To mark the occasion, women traditionally wear furisode kimono.
Hato Bus held its ceremony early for the 57th year in a row. The 22 women, who are bus guides, come come from Tokyo, Hokkaido, Yamagata and Kagoshima prefectures.© Japan Today
6 Comments
Login to comment
Tommy Jones
No male bus guides or female drivers? Quite telling.
forzaducati
Perhaps not the norm, yet, but there are male tour bus guides in Japan. And plenty female tour bus (and city bus) drivers.
taj
Did they only hire women? That is weird. 22 people and not one of them male. So much for diversity.
Wakarimasen
Sweet.
Schopenhauer
Kimono worn by girls on this day cost their parents a huge money. In Nagoya, they have a saying if a house has three daughters, the house go broke.
Civitas Sine Suffragio
I once dated a female bus tour guide...she told they get hit on by the drivers and the passengers all the time, especially during the rest stops at service stations.