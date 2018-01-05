Coming-of-Age Day ceremony held early for Hato Bus employees

Hato Bus Co on Friday held a Coming-of-Age ceremony for 22 employees in Tokyo ahead of Monday’s national holiday because the women will be working that day.

Coming-of-Age Day -- Seijin no Hi (成人の日) -- is held on the second Monday of each year. It is celebrated by those who turned 20 during the previous year or will do so before March 31 this year.

To mark the occasion, women traditionally wear furisode kimono.

Hato Bus held its ceremony early for the 57th year in a row. The 22 women, who are bus guides, come come from Tokyo, Hokkaido, Yamagata and Kagoshima prefectures.

