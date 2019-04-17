Compensation order over Okinawa base noise upheld, but amount cut

A high court upheld Tuesday a lower court order for the Japanese government to pay damages to some 3,400 residents over aircraft noise from a U.S. base in Okinawa Prefecture, judging it to be "beyond endurance," but lowered the amount.

In addition to cutting compensation from 2.46 billion yen ($22 million) to 2.12 billion yen, the Naha branch of the Fukuoka High Court also backed the lower court decision to reject the plaintiffs' demand for flights at U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma to be suspended and any damages arising in future.

In handing down the ruling, Presiding Judge Masamichi Okubo recognized the stressful impacts the aircraft noise caused on the public, disrupting sleep and daily lives.

He also said the Japanese government "did not take effective measures to demand (the United States) to abide by their joint agreement" of suspending flights during nights and early mornings.

However, he did not approve plaintiffs' demand for flight suspensions, saying that Japan "was not in a position to limit" flights as it had no right to manage the air base under various security agreements.

As for the reduced compensation, the judge only said the court looked at the situation "holistically."

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the central government will "respond appropriately" to the ruling based on discussions among ministries and agencies concerned. The top government spokesman declined to comment on whether the state will appeal the decision to the Supreme Court.

The Okinawa plaintiffs are ready to do so, saying that the ruling is "a retreat" from the previous ruling and criticized the court for not understanding their plight.

In November 2016, the Okinawa branch of the Naha District Court acknowledged that noise from aircraft using the U.S. military airfield in a crowded residential area of Ginowan disrupted sleep and caused other health problems.

But it dismissed the plaintiffs' demand for flight suspensions, saying the Japanese government "is not in a position to regulate the operation of U.S. military aircraft."

Both the plaintiffs and the Japanese government had appealed the ruling.

At high court hearings, the state said that the monthly compensation of 7,000 yen to 13,000 yen per individual awarded by the district court was "unjustly high."

The plaintiffs argued that the government should "directly face the reality of damage caused to people's lives and provide relief to them."

The latest lawsuit on noise complaints in Okinawa, a southern Japanese island prefecture that hosts the bulk of U.S. military facilities in the country, is among a series of similar suits going as far back as 1982.

Although previous rulings have ordered the government to pay damages, no court has called for flight suspensions. In September, the high court is expected to hand down a ruling on a suit filed by another group of citizens over aircraft noise from the U.S. Kadena Air Base.

The ruling comes as the Japanese and U.S. governments are seeking to move the Futenma base from Ginowan to the less-populated Henoko coastal area of Nago within Okinawa.

The relocation plan has drawn opposition from many people of Okinawa who want the base to be relocated outside the prefecture.

